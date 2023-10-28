^

WATCH: Jolina Magdangal gives update on reunion movie with Marvin Agustin

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jolina Magdangal gave an update on her reunion movie with Marvin Agustin.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the Jollibee Kiddie Fair over the weekend, Jolina said that she and Marvin cannot shoot their reunion movie because of their busy schedules. 

“Kasi po si Marvin ay busy. Busy po siya. At saka parang nagkaroon lang ng usapan tungkol sa production but schedule talaga. Tapos nag-pandemic na,” he said.  

Their reunion movie was announced in 2019. Marvin and Jolina met with screenwriter and actor Bibeth Orteza and directors Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas as seen in the Instagram story of Jadaone.

The actress is one of the hosts of the morning talk show "Magandang Buhay," with comedian Melai Cantiveros and singer Regine Velasquez. Marvin is a successful owner of a chain of restaurants, including Secret Kitchen and Cochi. 

Jolina said that she is still hopeful that the reunion project will still push through. 

"Hopefully. Sana, sana talaga. Kasi hindi naman talaga siya sinarado na wala na e. Kumabaga, kung minsan nagka-kamustahan pa rin na, 'O basta magkakaroon tayo ng schedule ha.' Excited kami doon,” she said. 

The love team of Jolina and Marvin was one of the most popular pairings in Philippine cinema, with blockbuster movies “Labs Kita Okay Ka Lang,” “Hey Babe” “Flames: The Movie,” “Gimik: The Movie” to name a few. 

At the weekend event where Jolina was present, kids and their parents enjoyed the Jollitown Kiddie Fair at the SMX Convention Center. The event served as bonding experience for families, with its learning activities, games and challenges and interactive shows.

Jolina and her kids, Pele and Vika, opened the weekend affair. They participated in all the event activities, while interacted with the press. 

“I’m so excited to be here at the Jollitown Kiddie Fair, having fun with my kids,” said Jolina. “Time passes so quickly, so I make sure that I spend quality time and make meaningful memories with Pele and Vika every chance I get.

“Jollibee is honored to be a part of many Filipinos’ core memories, from childhood to adulthood,” said Kat Facun, Jollibee brand manager for Noodles and Kids Category. “And with the Jollitown Kiddie Fair, we hope to give kids and their families more reasons to have happy, cherished moments because jolliest ang kids sa Jollibee.” — Video by Jan Milo Severo, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED‘Iyon talaga ang nararamdaman ko’: Jolina Magdangal on ‘kaibigan mo lang ako’ scene with Marvin Agustin

JOLINA MAGDANGAL

MARVIN AGUSTIN
