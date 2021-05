‘Iyon talaga ang nararamdaman ko’: Jolina Magdangal on ‘kaibigan mo lang ako’ scene with Marvin Agustin

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jolina Magdangal revealed that the iconic scene in the movie “Labs Kita Okay Ka Lang” with Marvin Agustin was actually what she felt for her former love team partner back then.

In the latest episode of “Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast” hosted by Juan Miguel Severo and Antoinette Jadaone, Jolina said she really cried for the scene because that how she felt for Marvin.

“Yung time na yon, iyon talaga ang nararamdaman ko kay Marvin. Yung ‘kaibigan, kaibigan mo lang talaga ko and I’m so stupid.’ Ayon yung moment na ‘yon,” Jolina said.

The confrontation scene between Jolina (Bujoy) and Marvin (Ned) in the movie was one of the most iconic lines in the history of Philippine movies to date.

"Oh, yes kaibigan mo 'ko. Kaibigan mo lang ako. And that's all I ever was to you, Ned, your best friend. Takbuhan mo kapag may problema ka, taga-sunod, taga-bigay ng advice, taga-enroll, taga-gawa ng assignment. Taga-pagpatawa sa iyo kapag nalulungkot ka. Tagatanggap ng kahit na ano… and I'm so stupid to make the biggest mistake of falling in love with my best friend. Dahil kahit kelan, hindi mo naman ako makikita eh, kahit kelan hindi mo ako kayang mahalin na higit pa sa isang kaibigan," Bujoy told Ned.

Juan Miguel and Antoinette were shocked of what Jolina revealed.

“Nakakaloka na ni-share mo randomly na yon yung nararamdaman mo kay Marvin. Sabi ko pa naman kanina, ‘Itatanong ba natin kay Jolina kung minahal niya si Marvin ever?’” Juan Miguel said.

“Pero kinuwento lang niya na tayong tatlo lang ang nagkakarinigan,” Antoinette added.

Jolina recalled that when doing the movie, she was open for her feelings to Marvin then.

“Pero parang naging open naman ako dati don sa feelings ko noong time nong ‘Labs Kita Okay Ka Lang.’ Parang ‘uy Marvin hindi na to Flames ha. Yung mga time na Flames na movie na parang masyadong pa-sweet ha.’ Medyo may drama na ito. May pinagsamahan na kami ng slight don,” she said.

“Kada sasabihin ko yung line na ‘kaibigan mo lang’ yung word na ‘lang’ talagang hindi na ko makahinga. Kaibigan mo lang. Parang ganong ang turing mo sa akin,” she added.

Jolina also opened up on the scene on the “Gimik: The Movie” where she broke a car window in a scene because she was jealous with Kristine Hermosa’s character who was linked to Marvin Agustin's role.

“Sa eksenang yon, galit na galit talaga ko non. Kasi, siyempre dubbing na lang 'di ba, pero talagang may sinabi ako don kaya talagang nabasag ko yung salamin,” she said.

“Nagalit din ako kay Marvin no'n dahil nong time na 'yon parang suma-something siya kay Kristine ng totoo. Ayon after ng eksenang 'yon sobra na 'yung iyak ko. Naupo lang ako sa gilid ng gulong,” she added.

The love team of Jolina and Marvin was one of the most popular pairings in the Philippine cinema, with blockbuster movies “Labs Kita Okay Ka Lang,” “Hey Babe,” “Flames: The Movie,” “Gimik: The Movie” to name a few.