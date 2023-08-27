^

Movies

Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' among 23 films vying for the Golden Lion at 80th Venice Film Festival

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
August 27, 2023 | 4:10pm
Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' among 23 films vying for the Golden Lion at 80th Venice Film Festival
PARIS, France — There are 23 films competing for the top prize, the Golden Lion, at the Venice Film Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday and concludes with the awards ceremony on September 9.

They are:

  • "Bastarden" by Nikolaj Arcel, starring Mads Mikkelsen (Denmark)
  • "Dogman" by Luc Besson, with Caleb Landry Jones (France)
  • "The Beast" by Bertrand Bonello, with Lea Seydoux, George MacKay (France/Canada)
  • "Hors-Saison" by Stephane Brize with Guillaume Canet, Alba Rohrwacher (France)
  • "Enea" by Pietro Castellitto with Pietro Castellitto, Giorgio Quarzo Guarascio (Italy)
  • "Maestro" by Bradley Cooper, with Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman (USA)
  • "Priscilla" by Sofia Coppola with Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi (USA/Italy)
  • "Finalmente L'Alba" by Saverio Costanzo with Lily James, Rebecca Antonaci (Italy)
  • "Comandante" by Edoardo De Angelis with Pierfrancesco Favino (Italy)
  • "Lubo" by Giorgio Diritti with Franz Rogowski (Italy, Switzerland)
  • "Origin" by Ava DuVernay with Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal (USA)
  • "The Killer" by David Fincher with Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton (USA)
  • "Memory" by Michel Franco with Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard (Mexico, USA)
  • "Io Capitano" by Matteo Garrone with Seydou Sarr, Moustapha Fall (Italy/Belgium)
  • "Evil Does Not Exist" by Ryusuke Hamaguchi with Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka (Japan)
  • "Green Border" by Agnieszka Holland with Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska (Poland/France/Czech Rep/Belgium)
  • "The Theory of Everything" by Timm Kroger with Jan Bulow, Olivia Ross (Germany/Austria/Switzerland)
  • "Poor Things" by Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe (Britain)
  • "El Conde" by Pablo Larrain with Jaime Vadell (Chile)
  • "Ferrari" by Michael Mann with Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz (USA)
  • "Adagio" by Stefano Sollima with Pierfrancesco Favino, Toni Servillo (Italy)
  • "Kobieta Z..." by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert with Malgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik, Joanna Kulig (Poland/Sweden)
  • "Holly" by Fien Troch with Cathalina Geeraerts, Felix Heremans (Belgium/Netherlands/Luxembourg/France

GOLDEN LION AWARD

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL
