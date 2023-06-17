^

David Fincher working on 'Se7en' remastered version

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 4:50pm
David Fincher working on 'Se7en' remastered version
Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt in David Fincher's "Se7en."
New Line Cinema

MANILA, Philippines — Director David Fincher is currently working on a 4K remastered version of the 1995 crime thriller "Seven" (stylized as Se7en).

Fincher was speaking at the 2023 Tribeca Festival with his colleague and fellow filmmaker Steven Soderbergh when he confirmed he was going to visually update his classic film.

"We're going back and doing it in 4K from the original negative and we overscan it, oversample it, doing all of the due diligence and there's a lot of shit that needs to be fixed," said Fincher.

The director shared more stuff could be added with the high dynamic range, noting the differences between a 35 mm film negative and streaming media, "There are... a lot of blown-out windows that we have to kind of go back and ghost in a little bit of cityscape out there."

The director said he would not change the film's original plot.

"I'm not gonna take all the guns out of people's hands and replace them with flashlights," Fincher said, likely referencing Steven Spielberg's decision to replace guns with walkie-talkies in one scene of "E.T."

"Se7en" stars Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt as a pair of detectives trying to capture a serial killer whose crimes are based on the seven deadly sins.

