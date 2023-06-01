^

Movies

More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way — producers

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 4:18pm
More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way â€” producers
Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Columbia Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just came out in theaters, but audiences can expect even more movies about the friendly, neighborhood superhero.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the sequel to the Oscar-winning movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," longtime "Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal confirmed there were more films apart from next year's "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" in the works.

Pascal said these include an animated spin-off film about Spider-Woman — voiced in the movie by Filipino-American Hailee Steinfeld and Issa Rae — and a live-action Miles Morales movie. "You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening," she said. 

Another longtime "Spider-Man" producer Avi Arad reiterated Pascal's comments about a "Spider-Woman" movie, "I cannot tell you yet, but it's coming... sooner than you expect."

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairperson Tom Rothman did not want to speak about the future of any Spider-Person, "If I told you, I’d have to kill you."

Related: 'Spider-Man 4' in the works, 'Deadpool 3' R-rated — Marvel Studios president

Pascal also confirmed that a fourth "Spider-Man" movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya was being developed but is currently on pause because of the ongoing writers' strike.

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are," Pascal told Variety. "We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started."

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" takes place a year after the events of the first film with Shameik Moore's Miles unexpectedly reuniting with Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy as the latter is on the hunt for an interdimensional being that threatens the multiverse.

Miles learns that Gwen is part of the Spider-Society, a group of Spider-People from different universes led by Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), but upon learning the stakes to be the iconic web-slinger, Miles finds himself at a personal, ethical and universal crossroads.

Sony has lined up "Kraven the Hunter," starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Spider-Man villain this October. Projects lined up for next year are "El Muerto," "Madame Web," the aforementioned "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" and an undated third "Venom" movie.

RELATED: Miles Morales returns: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' review

AMY PASCAL

AVI ARAD

MARVEL

MILES MORALES

SONY

SPIDER-MAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Martin Scorsese meets Pope Francis, to make another Jesus movie &ndash; reports
7 hours ago

Martin Scorsese meets Pope Francis, to make another Jesus movie – reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese privately met with Pope Francis and according to reports, will be making a new movie about...
Movies
fbtw
Miles Morales returns: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' review
18 hours ago

Miles Morales returns: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
The fact that "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" not only dives deeper but also leaps past the famous quote about Spider-Man...
Movies
fbtw
Chris Hemsworth is Manila-bound for Netflix's 'Extraction 2' screening
3 days ago

Chris Hemsworth is Manila-bound for Netflix's 'Extraction 2' screening

3 days ago
Superstar Chris Hemsworth is headed to Manila for the Asia-Pacific red carpet screening of Netflix’s “Extraction...
Movies
fbtw
'John Wick 5' currently in early development
4 days ago

'John Wick 5' currently in early development

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Production company Lionsgate has teased the early development of a fifth "John Wick" movie to continue the success of the...
Movies
fbtw
'Barbie' releases main trailer, soundtrack list featuring Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj
6 days ago

'Barbie' releases main trailer, soundtrack list featuring Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Universal Studios has released the main trailer for its upcoming blockbuster "Barbie" as well as the list of artists who will...
Movies
fbtw
Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire 'Asteroid City'
8 days ago

Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire 'Asteroid City'

By Eric Randolph | 8 days ago
Wes Anderson says he wanted to pay homage to actors, who remain something of a mystery to him, even after working with the...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with