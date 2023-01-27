^

Entertainment

Tobey Maguire open to playing Spider-Man again

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 6:40pm
Tobey Maguire open to playing Spider-Man again
Tobey Maguire in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Marvel Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen years after his last appearance as Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire admitted his openness to playing the friendly neighborhood superhero again.

Maguire, along with fellow Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, portrayed their versions of Peter Parker in the 2021 movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home," marking their official introductions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Over a year after the movie's release, Titan Books is releasing the deluxe collector’s volume "Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special," which includes behind-the-scenes interviews of the cast as well as with the stunt team, costume designers and visual effects team.

Ahead of the book's release on February 28, Marvel shared an excerpt of interviews with Maguire and Garfield, where the former recalled how he accepted the invitation to return.

"When they called initially, I was like 'Finally!" Maguire said with a laugh. "I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this."

Maguire admitted to being nervous about his decision. “'What will this look like and what will the experience be?' But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, 'Yes!' It’s fun and exciting."

Related: WATCH: More Spider-People appear in new 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer

He added that if Marvel came knocking to do another Spider-Man project, he would agree once again.

"I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?" Maguire said.

In the same interview, the actor thought it was sweet of his fans and felt like it was an honor for viewers to believe his trilogy of "Spider-Man" movies (2002-2007), which were directed by Sam Raimi, had a big influence to them. He recognized the importance of superhero films that came before it.

"The suit can definitely be a challenge at time when you’ve got to get into the full thing. But then, once you’re comfortable, there is something fun about it," Maguire said on playing Spider-Man again. "As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more... You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly."

The excerpts of Garfield's interview that Marvel released were about his original audition for 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man" and getting to work with Maguire and the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

RELATED: 'I worked so hard to keep it secret': Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-man: No Way Home' casting

MARVEL

MARVEL STUDIOS

SPIDER-MAN

TOBEY MAGUIRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vice Ganda tells Isko Moreno his attempts to 'cure' homosexuality by having 5 girlfriends

Vice Ganda tells Isko Moreno his attempts to 'cure' homosexuality by having 5 girlfriends

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he tried to "cure" his gender orientation by having girlfriends in his younger y...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is the Binibining Pilipinas show crippled this 2023?

Is the Binibining Pilipinas show crippled this 2023?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 9 hours ago
With the dwindling number of remaining titles carried by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. this pageant season, aficionados...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's self-explanatory': Alden Richards echoes Maine Mendoza on rumors that they're married, have kids

'It's self-explanatory': Alden Richards echoes Maine Mendoza on rumors that they're married, have kids

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards denied that he is already married with love team partner Maine Mendoza and they already have...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Triangle of Sadness' nominated for Oscars Best Picture; Dolly de Leon not nominated

'Triangle of Sadness' nominated for Oscars Best Picture; Dolly de Leon not nominated

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Filipina actress Dolly de Leon was snubbed in the recently announced nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards, which would...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I was an assh*le': Alden Richards finally reveals what went wrong with Julie Anne San Jose romance

'I was an assh*le': Alden Richards finally reveals what went wrong with Julie Anne San Jose romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards finally revealed the reason why his relationship with Julie Anne San Jose didn't push throug...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kris Aquino health update: Possible 6th autoimmune disease revealed in birthday greeting for Cory

Kris Aquino health update: Possible 6th autoimmune disease revealed in birthday greeting for Cory

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Host-actress Kris Aquino shared glimpses of her health journey during the past year in a message commemorating what would...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zeus Collins starts food biz with P50k capital, now has 43 branches

Zeus Collins starts food biz with P50k capital, now has 43 branches

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Together with his fiancee, Pauline Redondo, they put up two Japanese business concepts, Le Katsu and Ta Ramen Na, during the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards stars in new fashion book for benefit of blind kids
Exclusive

Alden Richards stars in new fashion book for benefit of blind kids

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Alden Richards is set to appear on the cover of a new fashion bookazine (book magazine) for the benefit of visually-impaired...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christian Bautista to stage 20th anniversary concert, release tribute album

Christian Bautista to stage 20th anniversary concert, release tribute album

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
A new global distribution deal between Universal Records and Ingrooves Music Group will see its first release be a tribute...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben&Ben, Ely Buendia among headliners at 2nd Clark Aurora Music Festival

Ben&Ben, Ely Buendia among headliners at 2nd Clark Aurora Music Festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
The Clark Aurora Music Festival will be staging its second edition this April with the likes of Ben&Ben, Ely Buendia,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with