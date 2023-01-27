Tobey Maguire open to playing Spider-Man again

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen years after his last appearance as Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire admitted his openness to playing the friendly neighborhood superhero again.

Maguire, along with fellow Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, portrayed their versions of Peter Parker in the 2021 movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home," marking their official introductions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Over a year after the movie's release, Titan Books is releasing the deluxe collector’s volume "Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special," which includes behind-the-scenes interviews of the cast as well as with the stunt team, costume designers and visual effects team.

Ahead of the book's release on February 28, Marvel shared an excerpt of interviews with Maguire and Garfield, where the former recalled how he accepted the invitation to return.

"When they called initially, I was like 'Finally!" Maguire said with a laugh. "I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this."

Maguire admitted to being nervous about his decision. “'What will this look like and what will the experience be?' But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, 'Yes!' It’s fun and exciting."

He added that if Marvel came knocking to do another Spider-Man project, he would agree once again.

"I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?" Maguire said.

In the same interview, the actor thought it was sweet of his fans and felt like it was an honor for viewers to believe his trilogy of "Spider-Man" movies (2002-2007), which were directed by Sam Raimi, had a big influence to them. He recognized the importance of superhero films that came before it.

"The suit can definitely be a challenge at time when you’ve got to get into the full thing. But then, once you’re comfortable, there is something fun about it," Maguire said on playing Spider-Man again. "As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more... You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly."

The excerpts of Garfield's interview that Marvel released were about his original audition for 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man" and getting to work with Maguire and the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

