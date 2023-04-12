'About Us But Not About Us' sweeps inaugural Summer MMFF 2023

Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas in "About Us But Not About Us"

MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal was dominated by "About Us But Not About Us" as it took home 10 awards.

The psychological drama starring Elijah Canlas and Romnick Sarmenta won First Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Jun Robles Lana, Best Actor for Sarmenta, and Canlas — who was also up for Best Actor — was awarded a Special Jury Prize.

In receiving Best Screenplay, his first of three awards that night, Lana mentioned in his acceptance speech that "this film saved me from myself."

"About Us But Not About Us" actually had 11 nominations before the ceremony began, meaning its singular loss was Best Float which went to Second Best Picture winner "Love You Long Time."

The Best Picture awards are given in this order:



Best Picture - "About Us But Not About Us"

Second Best Picture - "Love You Long Time"

Best Picture - "About Us But Not About Us"

Second Best Picture - "Love You Long Time"

Third Best Picture - "Here Comes The Groom"

Following in the awards count was 13-time nominated comedy "Here Comes The Groom" which won Third Best Picture, the Supporting Acting categories for KaladKaren and Keempee de Leon, and another Special Jury Prize.

KaladKaren arguably gave the most emotional acceptance speech of the night as she noted that her win not only recognized her talent as an actress but also her entire being as a transwoman.

"[To all] transgender people, drag artists, and the LGBTQIA community... we are more than enough," KaladKaren said as she fought through tears. "Mga batang beki, 'wag kayo matakot maging kayo."

The only other winners of the night shared two awards apiece, "Love You Long Time" and "Apag" which had won Best Lead Actress for Gladys Reyes — her first leading role in about a decade — and Best Original Song.

In fact, Andy Alviz's song "Paralaya" was the only nominee in the Best Original Song category, and in his acceptance speech, Alviz shared that jury head Dolly de Leon teased him ahead of the show if he thought he was going to win.

"About Us But Not About Us" leads all winners with ten awards including a Special Jury Prize for Elijah Canlas.



"About Us But Not About Us" leads all winners with ten awards including a Special Jury Prize for Elijah Canlas.

"Here Comes The Groom" follows with four wins including a Special Jury Prize, while "Apag" and "Love You Long Time" both have two wins.

Here are the full list of winners and nominees for the 2023 Summer MMFF (winners in bold):

BEST PICTURE

First Best Picture - "About Us But Not About Us"

Second Best Picture - "Love You Long Time"

Third Best Picture - "Here Comes The Groom"

SPECIAL JURY PRIZES

The cast and crew of "Here Comes The Groom"

Elijah Canlas from "About Us But Not About Us"

BEST DIRECTOR

Jun Robles Lana for "About Us But Not About Us"

JP Habac for "Love You Long Time"

Chris Martinez for "Here Comes The Groom"

BEST LEAD ACTOR

Romnick Sarmenta from "About Us But Not About Us"

Gerald Anderson from "Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story"

Carlo Aquino from "Love You Long Time"

Elijah Canlas from "About Us But Not About Us"

Enchong Dee from "Here Comes The Groom"

Yoo Min-Gon from "Ang Libro Sa Napanuod Ko"



BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Gladys Reyes from "Apag"

Bela Padilla from "Ang Libro Sa Napanuod Ko"

Kylie Padilla from "Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Keempee de Leon from "Here Comes The Groom"

Aljur Abrenica from "Single Bells"

Nico Antonio from "Here Comes The Groom"

Ariel Rivera from "Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko"

Xilhouette from "Here Comes The Groom"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

KaladKaren from "Here Comes The Groom"

Maris Racal from "Here Comes The Groom"

Ana Abad Santos from "Love You Long Time"

BEST SCREENPLAY

"About Us But Not About Us"

"Here Comes The Groom"

"Love You Long Time"

"Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

"About Us But Not About Us"

"Love You Long Time"

"Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story"

BEST EDITING

"About Us But Not About Us"

"Here Comes The Groom"

"Love You Long Time"

"Yung Libro Sa Napanuod Ko"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

"About Us But Not About Us"

"Here Comes The Groom"

"Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story"

"Yung Libro Sa Napanuod Ko"

BEST ORIGINAL THEME SONG

"Apag"

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

"About Us But Not About Us"

"Love You Long Time"

"Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story"

"Yung Libro Sa Napanuod Ko"

BEST SOUND

"About Us But Not About Us"

"Here Comes The Groom"

"Love You Long Time"

"Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story"

"Yung Libro Sa Napanuod Ko"

BEST FLOAT

"Love You Long Time"

"About Us But Not About Us"

"Apag"

"Here Comes The Groom"

"Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko"

"Single Bells"

"Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story"

"Yung Libro Sa Napanuod Ko"

