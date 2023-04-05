'Barbie' live-action drops new trailer, character posters

MANILA, Philippines — The world just got more pink and stylish following more teaser promotions from Warner Bros. for its upcoming movie "Barbie" headlined by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

A new teaser trailer begins with an overhead shot of Barbie Land and a close-up look of the titular character taking off pink heels with her feet staying in the same position, much like the original toy doll by Mattel.

Margot Robbie's Barbie then walks on a beach with pinkish hue where she is greeted by a blonde Ryan Gosling's Ken carrying a blue surfboard.

But the greetings don't stop there. Robbie's Barbie responds to Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp), Physicist Barbie (Emma Mackey), President Barbie (Issa Rae), and a variation of Ken played by Simu Liu, much to the annoyance of Gosling's character.

The trailer shows more glimpses of Barbie Land like a water park and Robbie's Barbie driving through town in a pink convertible, followed by a humorous conversation between the two lead characters about staying over at Barbie's to do... they aren't actually sure.

Clips of the ensemble cast are then seen including Will Ferrell's character looking in awe as Robbie's character walks into his office and Barbie going pass a sign that says "Real World this way," shocked to see that Gosling's Ken has tagged along with her with his rollerblades in tow.

It ends with Gosling and Liu's Kens fighting to "beach each other off," with another Ken played by Kingsley Ben-Adir chirping in and Michael Cera's Allan just staring from afar, only for Robbie's Barbie to cut everyone off.

Apart from the trailer, Warner Bros. released character posters for the sprawling cast including the mentioned Robbie, Gosling, Shipp, Mackey, Rae, Liu, Ben-Adir, Cera, and Ferrell.

Other Barbies and Kens are Kate McKinnon's Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef's Doctor Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne's Judge Barbie, Sharon Rooney's Lawyer Barbie, Nicola Coughlan's Diplomat Barbie, Ritu Arya's Journalist Barbie, Ken versions of Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa, and singer Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie.

There are also posters for Emerald Fennell as Midge, Helen Mirren as the film's narrator, Connor Swindells as an intern, Jamie Demetriou as an employee, and of America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt — the latter two have undisclosed roles as do John Cena, Rhea Perlman, and Marisa Abela.

"Barbie" directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by her partner Noah Baumbach releases in Philippine cinemas on July 19. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines' YouTube

