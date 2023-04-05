^

Movies

'Barbie' live-action drops new trailer, character posters

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 1:07pm
'Barbie' live-action drops new trailer, character posters
Margot Robbie stars as Barbie in a live-action film
Warner Bros. Ent.

MANILA, Philippines — The world just got more pink and stylish following more teaser promotions from Warner Bros. for its upcoming movie "Barbie" headlined by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

A new teaser trailer begins with an overhead shot of Barbie Land and a close-up look of the titular character taking off pink heels with her feet staying in the same position, much like the original toy doll by Mattel.

Margot Robbie's Barbie then walks on a beach with pinkish hue where she is greeted by a blonde Ryan Gosling's Ken carrying a blue surfboard.

But the greetings don't stop there. Robbie's Barbie responds to Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp), Physicist Barbie (Emma Mackey), President Barbie (Issa Rae), and a variation of Ken played by Simu Liu, much to the annoyance of Gosling's character.

The trailer shows more glimpses of Barbie Land like a water park and Robbie's Barbie driving through town in a pink convertible, followed by a humorous conversation between the two lead characters about staying over at Barbie's to do... they aren't actually sure.

Clips of the ensemble cast are then seen including Will Ferrell's character looking in awe as Robbie's character walks into his office and Barbie going pass a sign that says "Real World this way," shocked to see that Gosling's Ken has tagged along with her with his rollerblades in tow.

It ends with Gosling and Liu's Kens fighting to "beach each other off," with another Ken played by Kingsley Ben-Adir chirping in and Michael Cera's Allan just staring from afar, only for Robbie's Barbie to cut everyone off.

Apart from the trailer, Warner Bros. released character posters for the sprawling cast including the mentioned Robbie, Gosling, Shipp, Mackey, Rae, Liu, Ben-Adir, Cera, and Ferrell.

Other Barbies and Kens are Kate McKinnon's Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef's Doctor Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne's Judge Barbie, Sharon Rooney's Lawyer Barbie, Nicola Coughlan's Diplomat Barbie, Ritu Arya's Journalist Barbie, Ken versions of Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa, and singer Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie.

There are also posters for Emerald Fennell as Midge, Helen Mirren as the film's narrator, Connor Swindells as an intern, Jamie Demetriou as an employee, and of America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt — the latter two have undisclosed roles as do John Cena, Rhea Perlman, and Marisa Abela.

"Barbie" directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by her partner Noah Baumbach releases in Philippine cinemas on July 19. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines' YouTube

RELATED: WATCH: 'Barbie' teaser trailer goes '2001: A Space Odyssey' mode

ALEXANDRA SHIPP

AMERICA FERRERA

BARBIE

DUA LIPA

GRETA GERWIG

HELEN MIRREN

JOHN CENA

MARGOT ROBBIE

MATTEL

MICHAEL CERA

NOAH BAUMBACH

RYAN GOSLING

SCOTT EVANS

WARNER BROS.

WILL FERRELL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' drops second official trailer
21 hours ago

WATCH: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' drops second official trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the first of two planned sequels to the Oscar-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," will...
Movies
fbtw
Disney, Dwayne Johnson working on 'Moana' live-action remake
1 day ago

Disney, Dwayne Johnson working on 'Moana' live-action remake

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A live-action remake of Disney's 2016 hit animated film "Moana" is on the books by the studio, as confirmed by one of the...
Movies
fbtw
'Siglo ng Kalinga': A film starring nurses, produced by nurses
2 days ago

'Siglo ng Kalinga': A film starring nurses, produced by nurses

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Indie film "Siglo ng Kalinga" is a movie starred in by real-life nurses and co-produced by other nurses who pooled resources...
Movies
fbtw
Scorsese, DiCaprio to premiere new film at Cannes
4 days ago

Scorsese, DiCaprio to premiere new film at Cannes

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
Martin Scorsese's new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon," will get its world premiere...
Movies
fbtw
Filipino short film 'As The Moth Flies' selected at 26th Brussels Short Film Festival
5 days ago

Filipino short film 'As The Moth Flies' selected at 26th Brussels Short Film Festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Filipino short film "As The Moth Flies" has been selected at the 26th Brussels Short Film Festival in Germany. 
Movies
fbtw
Brillante Mendoza reveals Coco Martin replaced Aljur Abrenica in 'Apag'
9 days ago

Brillante Mendoza reveals Coco Martin replaced Aljur Abrenica in 'Apag'

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Award-winning director Brillante Mendoza revealed that Coco Martin replaced Aljur Abrenica in his Summer Metro Manila Film...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with