'Deleter,' 'Nanahimik Ang Gabi,' and 'Mamasapano' win big at MMFF 2022

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 27, 2022 | 10:39pm
'Deleter,' 'Nanahimik Ang Gabi,' and 'Mamasapano' win big at MMFF 2022
Winning films of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival. Clockwise from top left are stills from MMFF 2022 entries "Deleter," "Nananahimik ang Gabi," "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told" and "My Father, Myself."
MMFF / Philstar.com composite

MANILA, Philippines — Thriller films "Deleter" and "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" were the big winners of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal held on December 27 at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

"Deleter" led the award haul with a total of seven, including First Best Picture, Best Director for filmmaker Mikhail Red, and Best Lead Actress for Nadine Lustre.

The awards for "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" were the Third Best Picture, Best Lead Actor for Ian Veneracion, Best Supporting Actor for Mon Confiado, Best Musical Score and Best Production Design.

Sandwiched in between the two was "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told" which won three other awards — Best Screenplay, Best Original Theme Song, and the Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award.

Other special awards of note were the Marichu Vera Perez Maceda Memorial Award given to legendary actress Vilma Santos-Recto and the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award for competing film "Family Matters."

Here is the full list of winners:

First Best Film - "Deleter"
Second Best Film - "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told"
Third Best Film - "Nanahimik Ang Gabi"

Best Director - Mikhail Red for "Deleter"
Best Lead Actress - Nadine Lustre for "Deleter"
Best Lead Actor - Ian Veneracion for "Nanahimik Ang Gabi"
Best Supporting Actress - Dimples Romana for "My Father, Myself"
Best Screenplay - Eric Ramos for "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told"

Best Cinematography - Ian Guevarra for "Deleter"
Best Editing - Nikolas Red for "Deleter"
Best Visual Effects - "Deleter" (accepted by director Mikhail Red)
Best Production Design - Marielle Hizon for "Nanahimik Ang Gabi"
Best Original Theme Song - "Aking Mahal" by Ferdinand Topacio and Cristy Fermin for "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told"
Best Musical Score - Greg Rodriguez III for "Nanahimik Ang Gabi"
Best Sound - Aian Caro for "Deleter"

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award - "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told"
Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award - "Family Matters"
Marichu Vera Perez Maceda Memorial Award - Vilma Santos-Recto
Gender Sensitivity Award - "My Teacher"
Stars of the Night - Nadine Lustre from "Deleter" and Ian Veneracion from "Nanahimik Ang Gabi"
Best Float - "My Father, Myself"
Best Child Performer - Shawn Gabriel for "My Father, Myself"

