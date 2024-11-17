'Pepito' keeps super typhoon strength, threatening Northern and Central Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of its landfall on Sunday, November 17, tropical cyclone "Pepito" (international name: Man-Yi) maintained its super typhoon category strength as it heads for the vicinity of Aurora where it is likely to make a landfall by midday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA estimated that Pepito is packing 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts reaching up to 230 kph—strength that has been unchanged since earlier on Sunday.

PAGASA located the eye of the powerful typhoon was 120 kilometers east-southeast of Baler, Aurora.

PAGASA Graphic based on a satellite rendering showing the approximate location of Super Typhoon Pepito as of midday on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

It is moving northwestward at a speed of 20 kph, with typhoon-force winds extending up to 300 kilometers from the center.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals

Signal No. 5

Pagasa has placed the eastern portion of Polillo Islands (Burdeos, Patnanungan and Jomalig) under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5.

These areas are under an imminent and extreme threat, with destructive winds surpassing 185 kph anticipated within the next 12 hours.

Signal No. 4

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Southern Portion of Ifugao:

Kiangan

Lamut

Tinoc

Asipulo

Lagawe

Southern Portion of Benguet:

Bokod

Itogon

Tuba

Baguio City

Kabayan

La Trinidad

Sablan

Tublay

Kapangan

Atok

Southern Portion of La Union:

Burgos

Naguilian

Bauang

Caba

Tubao

Pugo

Aringay

Santo Tomas

Rosario

Agoo

Bagulin

City of San Fernando

Eastern Portion of Pangasinan:

Sison

Tayug

Binalonan

San Manuel

Umingan

Asingan

San Quintin

Santa Maria

Natividad

San Nicolas

Balungao

Pozorrubio

Laoac

San Jacinto

San Fabian

Manaoag

City of Urdaneta

Villasis

Rosales

Eastern Portion of Nueva Ecija:

General Tinio

Gabaldon

Laur

Bongabon

Palayan City

Pantabangan

Rizal

General Mamerto Natividad

Lupao

San Jose City

Llanera

Carranglan

Northern Portion of Quezon:

General Nakar

Infanta

Including:

The Rest of Polillo Islands

Calaguas Islands

These areas face a significant to severe threat to life and property, with typhoon-force winds ranging from 118 to 184 kph expected within 12 hours.

Signal No. 3:

Southern Portion of Isabela: San Agustin Jones Echague San Guillermo Angadanan Alicia San Mateo Ramon San Isidro City of Santiago Cordon Dinapigue Roxas San Manuel Aurora Cabatuan City of Cauayan Luna

The Rest of Ifugao

Mountain Province

Southern Portion of Abra: Tubo Luba Pilar Villaviciosa San Isidro Pidigan Langiden San Quintin

Ilocos Sur

The Rest of Benguet

The Rest of La Union

The Rest of Pangasinan

Northern Portion of Zambales: Santa Cruz Candelaria Masinloc Palauig

Tarlac

The Rest of Nueva Ecija

Northern Portion of Pampanga: Candaba Arayat Magalang San Luis San Simon Mexico Santa Ana Apalit Santo Tomas City of San Fernando Mabalacat City Angeles City

Northern Portion of Bulacan: Norzagaray San Miguel San Ildefonso San Rafael Doña Remedios Trinidad Angat City of San Jose del Monte Santa Maria Pandi Baliuag Bustos Pulilan Plaridel

Northern Portion of Rizal: Pililla Tanay City of Antipolo Rodriguez Baras San Mateo Morong Teresa

Eastern Portion of Laguna: Santa Maria Famy Mabitac Pakil Pangil Siniloan Paete Kalayaan Lumban Cavinti

Central and Eastern Portion of Quezon: Real Perez Calauag Alabat Quezon Mauban Sampaloc

Western Portion of Camarines Norte: Santa Elena Labo Capalonga Paracale Vinzons San Vicente Talisay Daet Jose Panganiban



These areas face a moderate to significant threat to life and property, with storm-force winds ranging from 118 to 184 kph expected within 18 hours.

Signal No. 2:

The rest of Isabela

Southwestern Portion of Mainland Cagayan: Enrile Tuao Solana Tuguegarao City Piat Rizal

Kalinga

Southern Portion of Apayao: Conner Kabugao

The Rest of Abra

Ilocos Norte

The Rest of Zambales

Bataan

The Rest of Pampanga

The Rest of Bulacan

Metro Manila

The Rest of Rizal

Cavite

The Rest of Laguna

The Rest of Quezon

The Rest of Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Western Portion of Catanduanes: Pandan Caramoran San Andres



These areas face a minor to moderate threat to life and property, with gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 kph expected within 24 hours.

Signal No. 1:

The rest of mainland Cagayan

The rest of Apayao

Batangas

The northern portion of Occidental Mindoro: Abra de Ilog Paluan Lubang Islands

The northern portion of Oriental Mindoro: Puerto Galera San Teodoro Naujan Baco Victoria Socorro Pinamalayan Gloria Pola City of Calapan

The northern portion of Romblon: Cajidiocan San Fernando Magdiwang Romblon Banton Corcuera Concepcion San Andres Calatrava San Agustin

Marinduque

The northern portion of Masbate: City of Masbate Mobo Aroroy Baleno Burias and Ticao Islands

Albay

Sorsogon

The rest of Catanduanes

Coastal and marine hazards

The typhoon poses a high risk of life-threatening storm surges, with peak surge heights exceeding three meters over low-lying areas of Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

Gale warnings remain in effect over the eastern and western seaboards of Luzon, with wave heights reaching up to 14 meters along Polillo Islands’ northern and eastern coasts.

The state weather bureau urged seafarers and marines to seek shelter due to the high risk of sea travel.

Forecast track

Pepito is expected to move generally west-northwestward or northwestward and is projected to make landfall near Aurora this afternoon. Afterward, it will traverse the northern part of Central Luzon and the southern portion of Northern Luzon, passing through the upland regions of the Sierra Madre, Caraballo and Cordillera Central between this afternoon and evening.

PAGASA Forecast track of cyclone "Pepito" as of midday on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

Over the West Philippine Sea, Pepito will continue its west-northwestward path on November 18, with the possibility of exiting the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by morning or noon of November 18.

Once it moves beyond the PAR, the storm is forecast to shift toward the west or west-southwest on Tuesday, 19 November, as an incoming northeasterly wind surge influences its trajectory.