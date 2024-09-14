'Ferdie' exits PAR but rains to persist

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Ferdie taken as of 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ferdie (international name: Bebinca) has exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), but the southwest monsoon enhanced by the storm will continue to bring rains across several parts of the country.

State weather bureau PAGASA reported that Ferdie left PAR as of 2 a.m. Saturday, September 14.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, Ferdie was spotted 1,210 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

Moving west-northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, Ferdie was carrying peak winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts reaching up to 105 kph.

Severe winds

The enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following regions:

Saturday: Batangas, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM and Davao Region.

Sunday, September 15: Batangas, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM and Davao Region.

Monday, September 16: MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao Region.

Sea conditions

PAGASA warned mariners of moderate to rough seas, with waves reaching up to 4.0 meters in the western seaboards of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, and up to 3.5 meters in other coastal waters around Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan.

Small vessels, including motorbancas, are strongly advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced or not well-equipped.

Moderate seas, with waves up to 2.0 meters, are also expected in other parts of the country.

The state weather bureau advised boat operators to exercise caution and avoid navigating in hazardous waters.

Forecast track

Outside of PAR, Ferdie is expected to head toward Okinawa, Japan, and the East China Sea.

It may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm on Saturday, with the possibility of reaching typhoon intensity.