^

Weather

'Ferdie' exits PAR but rains to persist

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 7:46am
'Ferdie' exits PAR but rains to persist
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Ferdie taken as of 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ferdie (international name: Bebinca) has exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), but the southwest monsoon enhanced by the storm will continue to bring rains across several parts of the country.

State weather bureau PAGASA reported that Ferdie left PAR as of 2 a.m. Saturday, September 14.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, Ferdie was spotted 1,210 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

Moving west-northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, Ferdie was carrying peak winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts reaching up to 105 kph.

Severe winds

The enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following regions:

  • Saturday: Batangas, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM and Davao Region.
  • Sunday, September 15: Batangas, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM and Davao Region.
  • Monday, September 16: MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao Region.

Sea conditions

PAGASA warned mariners of moderate to rough seas, with waves reaching up to 4.0 meters in the western seaboards of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, and up to 3.5 meters in other coastal waters around Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan. 

Small vessels, including motorbancas, are strongly advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced or not well-equipped.

Moderate seas, with waves up to 2.0 meters, are also expected in other parts of the country. 

The state weather bureau advised boat operators to exercise caution and avoid navigating in hazardous waters.

Forecast track

Outside of PAR, Ferdie is expected to head toward Okinawa, Japan, and the East China Sea.

It may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm on Saturday, with the possibility of reaching typhoon intensity.

vuukle comment

FERDIE

TROPICAL STORM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Bebinca' enters PAR, now Tropical Storm 'Ferdie'

'Bebinca' enters PAR, now Tropical Storm 'Ferdie'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
Tropical Storm Bebinca, with local name Ferdie, entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
Weather
fbtw
'Bebinca' enters PAR, now Tropical Storm 'Ferdie'

'Bebinca' enters PAR, now Tropical Storm 'Ferdie'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
Tropical Storm Bebinca, with local name Ferdie, entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
Weather
fbtw
After landfall over Aurora, 'Enteng' likely to intensify Tuesday
play

After landfall over Aurora, 'Enteng' likely to intensify Tuesday

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
(Updated) Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) has moved inland and is now over Quirino Province after making...
Weather
fbtw
After landfall over Aurora, 'Enteng' likely to intensify Tuesday
play

After landfall over Aurora, 'Enteng' likely to intensify Tuesday

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
(Updated) Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) has moved inland and is now over Quirino Province after making...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Enteng' intensifies into severe tropical storm

'Enteng' intensifies into severe tropical storm

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
Tropical cyclone Enteng (international name: Yagi) has further intensified into a severe tropical storm, state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Northern Luzon still under Signal No. 2 as 'Enteng' crosses West Philippine Sea

Northern Luzon still under Signal No. 2 as 'Enteng' crosses West Philippine Sea

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 10 days ago
Several areas in Northern Luzon stayed under Signal No. 2 on Tuesday morning, September 3, as Tropical Storm Enteng advanced...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Enteng&rsquo; accelerates over West Philippine Sea

‘Enteng’ accelerates over West Philippine Sea

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) is now over the West Philippine Sea and is moving northward at a faster pace...
Weather
fbtw
'Enteng' spotted over Infanta, Quezon

'Enteng' spotted over Infanta, Quezon

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
In the weather bureau’s 11 a.m. advisory, Enteng is spotted at 115 kilometers (km) northeast of Infanta, Quezon, or...
Weather
fbtw
Marikina River on second alarm as water level swells

Marikina River on second alarm as water level swells

11 days ago
The Marikina River water level rose to second alarm on Monday, September 2, due to heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Enteng...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with