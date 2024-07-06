Apayao province gets UNESCO recognition for forest conservation

River in barangay of Dibagat, in Kabugao, Apayao province, Philippines.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Apayao province received international recognition as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve for its outstanding efforts in conserving its forests and natural environment.

The announcement came during the 36th session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and Biosphere Programme (ICC MAB) of UNESCO on July 5, 2024, held in Agadir, Morocco.

The award marks Apayao as a protected area dedicated to biodiversity conservation.

The journey towards becoming a UNESCO biosphere reserve began when Apayao Province discovered the first active Philippine Eagle nest in Luzon within its forests.

The discovery spurred the Provincial Government of Apayao into action, collaborating with organizations such as the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) and the United States Forest Service (USFS) to navigate the rigorous UNESCO requirements through preparation, training and documentation.

The efforts suffered delays during the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions hampered many of the needed processes.

Governor Elias Bulut Jr., upon accepting the UNESCO award, described it as a monumental achievement not only for Apayao but for the entire nation.

"As stewards of the YApayaos Biosphere Reserve, we aspire to inspire other educational hubs for conservation and sustainable development across the Philippines and globally," he said.