^

Climate and Environment

DENR probes tailings facility failure at Surigao mine

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 3:03pm
DENR probes tailings facility failure at Surigao mine
This photo taken on February 25, 2017 shows an aerial shot of the mining site of Cagdianao Mining Corporation (CMC) in Cagdianao town in Dinagat island.
AFP / Erwin Mascarinas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said on Sunday that it is investigating a reported failure at a gold mine's tailings storage facility in Surigao del Norte.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said the agency's Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) is working closely with Greenstone Resources Corp. (GRC), local authorities, and community leaders to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the affected areas.

DENR said that its investigation will examine the cause of the incident, its impact on surrounding communities and the environment, and the integrity of the mine's tailings facility, safety systems and procedures.

GRC, a wholly owned subsidiary of TVI Resource Development Philippines, reported that cracks were found on the Siana Barangay Road in Tubod town, adjacent to the embankment of its tailings storage facility, which holds mineral waste.

Joselin Marcus Fragada, DENR undersecretary for field operations in Mindanao, said that around 10 to 15 houses were affected, but no casualties were reported due to the evacuation of residents.

The incident coincides with DENR's review of mining industry safety practices.

"Infrastructure failures highlight the urgent need for monitoring, regulation and oversight in the mining industry to de-risk operations and prevent incidents in the future," Yulo-Loyzaga said.

DENR said the agency and mining firms recently joined forces to promote "sustainable and responsible mining practices" through stronger government oversight and creation of an ethics committee tasked to monitor their environmental, social and governance performance.

"While we understand the important contribution to national development of the mining industry in Surigao del Norte and elsewhere in the country, risk management is a continuous dynamic and proactive process," Yulo-Loyzaga said.

"In light of multiple hazards and increased exposure of communities and ecosystems, the industry, national and local government and communities need to work together to prioritize environmental protection and climate and disaster resilience in all mining operations," she added.

The Philippines is revitalizing the mining industry to attract investments and spur economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has lifted restrictive mining policies, including the ban on open-pit mining and increased support for the industry by leading exploration activities to identify where critical minerals can be extracted.

vuukle comment

ANTONIA YULO-LOYZAGA

DENR

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES

SURIGAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Changing farming practices could cut almost one third of global emissions &mdash; World Bank
5 days ago

Changing farming practices could cut almost one third of global emissions — World Bank

5 days ago
Changing the way food is produced around the world could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Groups file complaint against Manila Bay reclamation, dredging projects
6 days ago

Groups file complaint against Manila Bay reclamation, dredging projects

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 days ago
Fishers and environmentalists on Monday filed a complaint against the Philippine Reclamation Authority and the Department...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Market-based schemes not reducing deforestation, poverty &mdash; report
6 days ago

Market-based schemes not reducing deforestation, poverty — report

By Nick Perry | 6 days ago
Market-based approaches to forest conservation like carbon offsets and deforestation-free certification schemes have largely...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Heatwave hammers Thailand's stinky but lucrative durian farms
6 days ago

Heatwave hammers Thailand's stinky but lucrative durian farms

By Watsamon Tri-Yasakda , Sarah Lai | 6 days ago
Among Thailand's most famous and lucrative exports, the pungent "king of fruits" is as distinctive in its smell as its spiky...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Pakistan records 'wettest April' in more than 60 years
7 days ago

Pakistan records 'wettest April' in more than 60 years

By Zain Zaman Janjua | 7 days ago
Pakistan experienced its "wettest April since 1961", receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, the country's...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
70% of environment journalists report attacks, threats, pressure &mdash; UN
9 days ago

70% of environment journalists report attacks, threats, pressure — UN

9 days ago
Seventy percent of environmental journalists from 129 countries, polled in March, reported experiencing "attacks, threats...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with