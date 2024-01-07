Green group calls for a smoke- and litter-free traslacion

Catholic devotees parade images of the Black Nazarene along Carriedo Street in Manila to receive blessings at the Quiapo Church on January 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — An environmental group urged devotees to refrain from smoking and littering while participating in activities marking this year's traslacion of the commemoration of the transfer of the Black Nazarene to its current home in Quiapo Church.

In a release Sunday, EcoWaste Coalition issued a call for strict adherence to Rizal Park’s “no smoking, no littering” policy.

Millions of devotees are expected to visit Rizal Park for the vigil and solemn Mass, and traslacion, or the procession of the venerated image of the Black Nazarene on January 9.

“Keeping Rizal Park and the entire Traslacion smoke- and litter-free will be a huge challenge, but we remain hopeful that it can be achieved with the devotees leading the way,” said EcoWaste Coalition Ochie Tolentino.

“As imitation is at the heart of being human, we hope many, if not all, will be inspired to copy devotees who do not litter, smoke or vape because they care for themselves and the people around them and their surroundings,” she added.

During the 2020 Traslacion re-enactment, EcoWaste Coalition found bins and bags at Rizal Park overflowing with mixed garbage. Plastic and paper food containers, empty plastic bottles including some filled with urine, used diapers, sleeping materials, and single-use plastics were among the discarded items.

“Traslacion 2024 provides a good opportunity to show our solidarity with our nation’s efforts to prevent and reduce pollution, which is essential if we are to uphold the human right of every Filipino to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment,” Tolentino said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico