^

Climate and Environment

G20's weak stance on fossil fuels a 'huge blow' to climate-vulnerable communities — groups

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 5:44pm
G20's weak stance on fossil fuels a 'huge blow' to climate-vulnerable communities â�� groups
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), US President Joe Biden (C), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (3R) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (3L) along with world leaders arrive to pay respect at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023.
Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The failure of the Group of 20 leaders to agree to a phaseout of fossil fuels is a setback for communities already reeling from the impacts of the climate crisis, climate campaigners said Monday. 

Leaders of the G20—the world’s largest economies—committed to pursue and encourage efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 during a summit in New Delhi, India over the weekend. 

However, the G20 nations—which account for most of the world’s carbon emissions—failed to agree to phase out fossil fuels. A United Nations report released Friday stressed the need to “phase out all unabated fossil fuels” to achieve net-zero emissions. 

Instead, the leaders committed only to a “phasedown” of coal “in line with national circumstances.”

“The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, touted by India as ‘probably the most vibrant, dynamic and ambitious document on climate action,’ is actually a huge blow to the people and communities of the Global South who are facing the brunt of the climate crisis,” said Lidy Nacpil, a Filipino climate activists and coordinator of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development. 

Nacpil said that the commitment of G20 nations to end fossil fuels fast and fairly is “critical” in the fight against climate change.

APMDD also called out the G20 for commiting to support the acceleration of hydrogen and ammonia, calling these technologies “false solutions.” 

“Putting our bets on unproven, costly abatement technologies that delay the fossil fuel phaseout and just transition to renewable energy systems will further exacerbate the climate crisis,” she said. 

‘Step up’ in Dubai

World Resources Institute President Ani Dasgupta also criticized G20 countries for not going far enough on fossil fuels and finance. He urged the G20 economies to adopt concrete actions to address the severe lack of finance and debt crises that climate-vulnerable countries face.

Dasgupta added that these countries must “step up” in a crucial climate summit in December.

“The actions of this group of countries will determine the course of our future,” he said. 

Nearly 200 countries meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates will assess how far off track they are from fulfilling their commitments to combat global warming. This is part of the process called “global stocktake.”

The world is not on track to meet the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement, including capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the first UN scorecard of the progress in meeting the climate goals of the 2015 accord. — with report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

CLIMATE CHANGE

G20
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
CHR to gov't: Resolve 'desaparecidos' cases, protect environmental defenders
4 days ago

CHR to gov't: Resolve 'desaparecidos' cases, protect environmental defenders

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 days ago
In a statement, CHR said its office in Central Luzon is already conducting an investigation into the alleged abduction of...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Southeast Asian leaders urged to prioritize clean energy shift to avoid climate 'catastrophe'
5 days ago

Southeast Asian leaders urged to prioritize clean energy shift to avoid climate 'catastrophe'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 days ago
Southeast Asia is one of the most vulnerable regions to the impacts of climate change, and grapples with rising sea levels,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
World losing high-stakes fight against alien species
6 days ago

World losing high-stakes fight against alien species

By Marlowe Hood | 6 days ago
Economic expansion, population increase and climate change "will increase the frequency and extent of biological...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Anti-reclamation activists go missing in Bataan
7 days ago

Anti-reclamation activists go missing in Bataan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 days ago
Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano were taken by four individuals riding a gray sports utility vehicle in front of the Orion Water...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Tech's carbon footprint: can AI revolutionize responsibly?
8 days ago

Tech's carbon footprint: can AI revolutionize responsibly?

8 days ago
Research estimates that by 2025, the IT industry could use 20 percent of all electricity produced, and emit up to 5.5...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
'Animals are thirsty': Dust and bones on Turkey's shrinking lake
12 days ago

'Animals are thirsty': Dust and bones on Turkey's shrinking lake

By Fulya Ozerkan | 12 days ago
Shepherd Ibrahim Koc recalls his youth with fondness as he grazes cattle on a barren field that was once lush with vegetation...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with