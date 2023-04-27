^

Climate and Environment

DENR: At least P7B in environmental damage from Mindoro oil spill

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 5:07pm
In this picture taken on March 22, 2023, fishermen wearing personal protective equipment take part in a clean-up operation from the oil spill of the sunken tanker Princess Empress along the coast in Pola, Oriental Mindoro province.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Initial estimates put the environmental damage caused by the Oriental Mindoro oil spill at P7 billion, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said Thursday.

"The possible exposure area for us is about P7 billion," Environment Secretary Antonia Loyzaga said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

The estimate was based on the initial calculation of mangrove areas, seagrass beds and coral reefs potentially exposed to oil leaked by sunken MT Princess Empress. The government earlier estimated the oil spill could affect 21 locally-managed marine protected areas.

Loyzaga said the department would need to "actually go underneath and verify" the impacts of the oil spill on those ecosystems.

Mangroves can suffocate if oil covers their roots, while corals can die or struggle to grow if exposed. Both are breeding grounds for many fish species.

Nearly two months after the vessel loaded with 800,000 liters of industrial oil sank, the tanker is still leaking.

"Oil continues to come from the tanker. Not all leaks have been plugged. However, they have been significantly plugged already," Loyzaga said.

Protecting Verde Island Passage

The oil spill is threatening the Verde Island Passage, an area called the "Amazon of the Oceans" because of its marine life. VIP is home to over 1,700 fish species, 300 coral species, and 36 marine protected areas, and supports the livelihoods of two million people.

The marine corridor is surrounded by the provinces of Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

"Protecting Verde Island is a matter of local and national importance," Loyzaga said, noting that she met with governors to discuss ways to better protect the VIP.

"They want [the VIP] to be a legislated protected area and that will involve five provinces moving together to get this whole area legislated. Why is it important? Critical reefs, critical seagrass beds, mangroves," she added.

Green groups such as the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development said the influx of liquefied natural gas projects in Batangas and the transportation of fossil gas increase the possibility of another oil spill threatening VIP.

Loyzaga said he had met with shipowners to talk about ways to prevent a repeat of the disaster.

Nearly 41,000 households have been affected by the oil spill that is disrupting the livelihoods of fishers, vendors and tourism workers.

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

ORIENTAL MINDORO OIL SPILL

VERDE ISLAND PASSAGE
