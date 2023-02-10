DENR urged to protect fragile marine corridor from mining, gas projects

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources should protect the rich but fragile Verde Island Passage (VIP) by stopping mining and fossil gas projects in the marine corridor, a coalition of environmental advocates said Friday.

VIP — considered by scientists as the center of the center of marine biodiversity — is a strait surrounded by the provinces of Batangas, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Romblon.

Related Stories DENR urged to protect Verde Island Passage from gas projects

“Already facing grave peril from massive plans for new fossil gas projects in its vicinity, the VIP should not be made a victim of destructive mining. The DENR, under the leadership of Sec. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, must take the helm in addressing pressing issues faced by the VIP,” said Fr. Edwin Gariguez, lead convenor of Protect VIP.

“The Philippines is blessed with incomparable richness and beauty as reflected by the biodiversity of VIP. Destructive projects, whether it be mining or fossil gas, are fundamental threats to our common home,” Gariguez added.

VIP is the epicenter of the country’s liquefied natural gas expansion. According to the think tank Center for Energy, Environment and Development, the VIP houses five operational gas plants. It is also the site of eight proposed gas plants and seven planned LNG terminals.

“We trust that Sec. Yulo-Loyzaga isn’t waiting for another incident like that in Sibuyan for her to take action,” said CEED executive director and Protect VIP co-convenor Gerry Arances.

In 2022, Protect VIP called on DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau to cancel the environmental compliance certificate of San Miguel Corporation subsidiary Excellent Energy Resources, Inc. (SMC-EERI) and Linseed Field Corporation with Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company (AG&P-Linseed).

Linseed is building an LNG terminal in Barangay Ilijan, while EERI is constructing a 1,750 megawatt LNG-fueled combined cycle power plant covering Barangays Ilijan and Brgy. Dela Paz in Batangas City.

The DENR recently faced immense pressure to act on mining activities on Sibuyan Island in Romblon — dubbed as the “Galapagos of Asia — after communities put up barricades to oppose the project.

In response, the department ordered Altai Philippines Mining Corporation to cease and desist from the construction and operations of its causeway in San Fernando town to prevent irreparable damage to the environment.

It also suspended the ore transport permit issued to APMC and ordered the form to stop transporting nickel ore from the contract site to the causeway.

Sibuyanons, however, said they will not leave the barricade until the APMC’s exploration permit and mineral production sharing agreement are revoked.