^

Climate and Environment

DENR issues notice of violation to miner after mudslide

Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 4:38pm
DENR issues notice of violation to miner after mudslide
Photo shows the central office of Department of Environment and Natural Resources
DENR Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has issued a notice of violation to a gold miner after the collapse of a portion of its tailing storage facility triggered a mudslide in Surigao del Norte. 

Greenstone Resources Corp. (GRC) received a notice of violation from DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) for violating the terms of its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and provisions of the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004, the department said on Wednesday. 

An investigation conducted by EMB Caraga revealed a crack along the foot of the embankment of tailings storage facility (TSF) 3, an old structure used by the company’s previous owner, in Mainit town. A TSF holds mineral waste remaining after ore processing. 

The leak from the TSF damaged 25 houses, power lines, and coconut trees in Barangay Siana. The tailings also reached the village road. 

According to the DENR, no casualties were reported after GRC and the community implemented safety measures. The company also stopped its operations. 

“The EMB report stated that the eroded tailings downstream of the TSF and those that are still inside the facility are exposed and vulnerable to runoff water during heavy downpour anytime of the day and are liable to be washed into the nearest bodies of water,” the environment agency said. 

The report also warned the risk of polluting Magpayang River and other downstream water bodies is “very high” due to the large volume of unsecured tailings, which may still contain hazardous chemicals from past mineral processing. 

EMB recommended that GRC submit remedial measures to address the immediate needs and impacts of the incident, to determine the volume of displaced tailings from the TSF, and develop a long-term program for rehabilitation and cleanup activities. 

The bureau also advised the mining company to provide regular updates on the status of its response operations, conduct water sampling at established sampling stations to closely monitor contamination levels, and conduct a root-cause analysis of the incident. 

GRC is a wholly owned subsidiary of TVI Resource Development Philippines. 

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga earlier said that infrastructure failures highlight the “urgent need for monitoring, regulation and oversight in the mining industry to de-risk operations and prevent incidents in the future.”

The Philippines aims to revitalize its mining industry, aiming to attract investment and accelerate economic recovery post-pandemic. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

MINING

SURIGAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Identity crisis: Climate destroying wonders that gave US parks their names
7 days ago

Identity crisis: Climate destroying wonders that gave US parks their names

By Lucie Aubourg | 7 days ago
Glacier National Park's ice fortress is crumbling. The giant trees of Sequoia National Park are ablaze. And even the tenacious...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate change made April heat in Asia hotter, more likely &mdash; scientists
7 days ago

Climate change made April heat in Asia hotter, more likely — scientists

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 days ago
Exceptionally hot weather across Asia triggered health warnings, forced thousands of schools to close down, killed hundreds...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Cambodia's famed Kampot pepper withers in scorching heatwave
7 days ago

Cambodia's famed Kampot pepper withers in scorching heatwave

By Suy Se | 7 days ago
Farmer Chhim Laem shakes his head as he walks between long rows of dead bushes, their brown leaves scorched by heat and drought...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Hotter, drier, sicker? How a changing planet drives disease
9 days ago

Hotter, drier, sicker? How a changing planet drives disease

By Sara Hussein | 9 days ago
Humans have made our planet warmer, more polluted and ever less hospitable to many species, and these changes are driving...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
DENR probes tailings facility failure at Surigao mine
10 days ago

DENR probes tailings facility failure at Surigao mine

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 days ago
DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said the agency is “committed” to exploring the “possibility”...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with