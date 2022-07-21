DENR urged to protect Verde Island Passage from gas projects

MANILA, Philippines — Environmentalists called on the new leadership of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to protect the marine sanctuary Verde Island Passage and its surrounding areas from fossil gas projects.

"We are asking the DENR and its incoming Secretary, Ma. Antonia ‘Toni’ Yulo-Loyzaga, to protect the Verde Island Passage and its surrounding areas, considered as the center of the center of biodiversity, from activities which threaten its fragile ecology," said Gerry Arances, executive director of sustainability think-tank Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development.

Verde Island Passage, the strait that separates mainland Luzon and Mindoro island, is considered by scientists as the center of the center of marine shorefish biodiversity. It is also the site of eight planned gas power plants and seven liquefied natural gas terminals.

"These LNG projects threaten the rich maritime biodiversity of the Verde Island Passage with the pollution to be brought by the LNG tankers and power plants," said Fr. Edwin Gariguez, lead convenor of the Protect VIP campaign network.

On Tuesday, groups led by CEED filed motion to resolve their requests for action from the DENR for alleged tree-cutting activities by the Linseed Field Corp. and Excellent Energy Resources, Inc. CEED said such activities were done without permits.

Linseed is building an LNG terminal in Barangay Ilijan, while EERI is constructing a 1,750 megawatt LNG-fueled combined cycle power plant in an area covering both Brgy. Ilijan and Brgy. Dela Paz.

According to CEED, it had requested the Forest Management Bureau to issue certified true copies of permit for the tree-cutting activities on April 7, to which the agency replied no such permits were issued.

CEED filed a motion before DENR Calabarzon on May 20 and sought speedy action on the part of the department as Linseed is scheduled to begin operations on August 1. It also filed a similar motion before the Philippine Coconut Authority for coconut trees that were cut by the same projects.

"These projects are endangering the livelihood of fisherfolk in Batangas, Mindoro, and other islands that surround the passage in addition to the environmental damage. The DENR should act and act swiftly to prevent this from happening," Gariguez said.

The Philippines is scaling up the development of infrastructure to support the import of LNG in anticipation of the depletion of Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project. Climate and clean energy campaigners, however, argue that increasing the share of LNG projects will block the transition to clean renewable energy sources.