^

Climate and Environment

CCC, clean energy firm sign agreement to enhance local climate action plans

Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 11:56am
CCC, clean energy firm sign agreement to enhance local climate action plans
In this photo taken on Dec. 17, 2021, residents tried to salvage belongings next to destroyed houses along the coast in Ubay town, Bohol province, in central Philippines, a day after Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) devastated the town.
AFP / Dave Responte

MANILA, Philippines — The Climate Change Commission forged a partnership with a renewable energy company to support local government units in mainstreaming climate change and accessing finance for adaptation projects.

The partnership with First Gen Corporation aims to capacitate representatives from Maria Aurora in Aurora; Pantabangan and Carrangalan in Nueva Ecija; Alfonso Castañeda, Nueva Vizcaya; Lobo, Batangas; Caramoan and Garchitorena in Camarines Sur; Baungon, Impasug-ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, and Talakag in Bukidnon; and Jabonga in Agusan del Norte in enhancing Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAPs).

An LCCAP is the action plan formulated by local governments that focuses on climate change adaptation and mitigation. It describes how LGUs plan to respond to the impacts of climate change and mainstream them into local land use plan, sectoral development plan, and investment program.

The enhanced LCCAPs should include updated climate and disaster risk assessments and greenhouse gas inventory, and People’s Survival Fund (PSF) project proposals, the CCC said.

The PSF is an annual fund for LGUs and accredited local organizations to implement adaptation projects that will bolster the defenses of communities against climate change.

As of January 19, 1,399 or 82% of 1,715 LGUs have submitted their LCCAPs to the commission. The CCC hopes to achieve 100% compliance by 2024.  

"Our LGUs, down to the barangays, are at the frontlines of climate change and its impacts. They need all the help they can get to have a fighting chance, but they also need transformation,” said CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje.

“We don’t want them to just adapt, we want them to thrive and grow,” he added.

The CCC and First Gen will also strengthen initiatives to promote science- and evidence-based risk assessment, and sustain climate-smart leadership and governance among the target beneficiaries. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CLIMATE ADAPTATION

CLIMATE CHANGE

CLIMATE CHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
CCC, clean energy firm sign agreement to enhance local climate action plans
43 minutes ago

CCC, clean energy firm sign agreement to enhance local climate action plans

43 minutes ago
The partnership with First Gen Corporation aims to capacitate representatives local governments in enhancing Local Climate...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate change increases human trafficking risks &mdash;&nbsp;UN
1 day ago

Climate change increases human trafficking risks — UN

1 day ago
As entire regions of the world are at risk of becoming "increasingly uninhabitable," millions will face "high risk of exploitation...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Green groups to ILO: Upholding workers' rights vital in fighting climate crisis
1 day ago

Green groups to ILO: Upholding workers' rights vital in fighting climate crisis

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In a statement on Monday, the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment said it is hopeful the ILO-High Level Tripartite...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
COP28 a chance for 'hard questions' on fossil fuels &mdash; UN climate chief
5 days ago

COP28 a chance for 'hard questions' on fossil fuels — UN climate chief

By Laurent Thomet | 5 days ago
The UAE's decision to name the head of the national oil company as president of the COP28 talks has angered activists who...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
US donates evidence containers to help counter wildlife trafficking in Palawan
6 days ago

US donates evidence containers to help counter wildlife trafficking in Palawan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 days ago
The three evidence containers valued at P1.6 million will be used by investigators and prosecutors to properly handle confiscated...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Two thirds of reef sharks and rays risk extinction &mdash; study
7 days ago

Two thirds of reef sharks and rays risk extinction — study

By Kelly Macnamara | 7 days ago
Coral reefs, which harbour at least a quarter of all marine animals and plants, are gravely menaced by an array of human threats,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with