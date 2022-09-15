Fishers seek DENR probe into dismantling of fishing structures in Navotas

Fisherfolk hold a protest to decry the dismantling of fishing structures in Navotas and the reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

MANILA, Philippines — An organization of fisherfolk called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to investigate the alleged dismantling of mussel farms and stationary fish traps for a reclamation project in Navotas City.

In a letter addressed to DENR chief Ma. Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga Wednesday, the Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) accused San Miguel Corporation of fast-tracking efforts to dismantle fishing structures in preparation of the 650-hectare reclamation project of the conglomerate.

The group claimed that SMC is offering “unreasonable amount of compensation” to owners of fishing structures.

PAMALAKAYA asked the DENR to conduct an onsite probe to assess the potential impact of the reclamation project to Manila Bay’s environment and the livelihood of fisherfolk communities.

The fishers’ organization also called on the DENR to issue a cease-and-desist order as the project “directly contradicts” the agency’s Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program and the Supreme Court's mandamus order to rehabilitate the body of water.

“We firmly oppose this reclamation because it threatens not only the livelihood of more than 1,000 residents directly involved in the fishing industry, but moreover the fragile marine ecosystem and biodiversity of Manila Bay,” the letter read.

In a video provided by PAMALAKAYA to Philstar.com, fishermen were heard saying that authorities should talk to them and present the plans for them.

Philstar.com reached out to the conglomerate for its comments, but it has yet to respond.

PAMALAKAYA has recorded around 50 reclamation projects across Manila Bay that will cover over 30,000 hectares of fishing waters, including the proposed New Manila International Airport in Bulacan province. SMC is also the proponent of the aerotropolis.

According to environmental groups such as Oceana Philippines, reclamation projects will decrease fish populations due to the loss of breeding grounds and disturb fragile ecosystems such as wetlands and mangrove forests.

It added that large-scale dump-and-fill projects may result in flooding, land subsidence and liquefaction, and may increase the vulnerability of people to disasters.