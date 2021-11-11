Philippines highlights 'concrete' climate efforts in COP26, but groups say gov't should do more
GLASGOW, United Kingdom — The Philippines said it is “moving ahead with urgency” in cutting its greenhouse gas emissions through localized climate change interventions and transition from coal to clean energy, but experts and observers want the government to do more.
In a speech delivered during the high-level segment of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) on Tuesday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez enumerated “concrete actions” to demonstrate its so-called leadership in fighting climate change.
Dominguez leads the government's 19-member delegation to COP26, which is billed as humanity's last, best chance to keep global temperature rise under control.
In a national statement delivered at the Scottish Event Campus, the finance chief cited the government’s new panel of technical experts on climate change, which is composed of scientists, and medical and disaster risk reduction from different regions who will implement programs on climate change in their localities.
“We shifted from theorizing about climate change to executing practical adaptation and mitigation projects on the ground,” Dominguez said.
He also mentioned the government’s sustainable financial roadmap that sets the guiding principles that will create the environment for greener policies, as well as the energy transition mechanism facility, which aims to fund the early retirement of coal-fired power plants and replace them with renewable energy alternatives.
In 2020, the energy department declared a moratorium on new coal-powered generators. It, however, does not include previously approved projects that are already in the pipeline.
Early this year, the Philippines committed to slashing its emissions by 75% by 2030. But a bulk of this commitment, called Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), is hinged on foreign funding and assistance.
Negotiations in the UN climate summit, which is designed to reduce emissions and stem global warming, have entered the crunch point. A draft decision text urged countries to raise emissions cutting coals by next year after data showed the current pledges fall off track to cap warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“We have very high expectations for COP26 to become not just merely an annual platform for discussion, but a catalyst for concrete action plans. It’s time to do some actual work on the ground and build a framework for climate justice,” Dominguez said, as he called on the world’s biggest polluters to finance the grants, investments and subsidies needed by climate vulnerable nations.
Agriculture, forestry
Environmental lawyer Tony La Viña called the national statement “good” as it presented justifications to the claim the country is a leader in fighting climate change.
But are the government’s commitments good enough? No, La Viña said, noting more work needs to be done on agriculture and forestry.
“We signed up to the methane pledge and need to back that up with targets and actions. Same with forestry. We signed up to the deforestation pledge but forest actions are not even in our NDC,” said La Viña, associate director for climate policy and international relations of Manila Observatory.
Last week, some 100 countries pledged to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas methane by 30% by 2030, and reverse deforestation by the end of 2030.
Denise Fontanilla, associate for policy advocacy of think tank Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, called for the active promotion of the transition of small island grids to hybrid power systems to bring down the dependence and costs associated with diesel.
“DOF, after all, is the chair of the National Power Corporation, and thus is in a position to ensure electric cooperatives determined to transition to cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable energy will get a significant share of the savings generated. But the DOF has yet to move on this,”
Development needs
Fontanilla said the government also needs to stop its fixation on energy policies as the only means to tackle climate change.
“Much of the climate needs in the country are intrinsically rooted in actual development needs of the working public,” Fontanilla said, citing mobility that does not require ownership of private cars, adequate and healthy food, and clean air and water.
“It’s time we saw the urgent need to protect small business interests. To make everything more resilient, we need to upgrade everything, from infrastructure, agriculture, supply chains, tourism,” she added.
Lastly, humanities must be integrated more in scientific and policy making, said Fontanilla, to “reach more people and work on more creative and holistic solutions to the climate crisis.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday says a UN climate change summit had made progress towards halting runaway global warming but more was needed to seal a deal.
"We've moved the ball a long way down the pitch, but we're stuck in a bit of a rolling maul," the rugby-loving prime minister says at the UN COP26 summit, which ends on Friday.
"If we're going to get there, we need a determined push to get us over the line," he tells a news conference. — AFP
Pacific Rim trade and foreign ministers agree to push for a freeze on fossil fuel subsidies at a virtual summit Wednesday but host Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand said more "bold" action on climate change was needed.
Ministers from the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group met online to discuss their Covid-19 response ahead of a meeting of national leaders on Saturday including US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O'Connor says highlights included a plan to voluntarily freeze fossil fuel subsidies and commitments to liberalise tariffs on vaccines and other pandemic medical supplies. — AFP
US congressional Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, eager to repair damage caused by the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement under Donald Trump, tell COP26 on Tuesday that "America is back" to lead on climate.
The 20-strong delegation at the UN climate talks included the chairs of key committees in the US House of Representatives, along with junior members such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, elected in 2018 in part on a platform of action to confront the threat of global warming.
"America is back on the international stage as a leader on climate action and drawdown" of greenhouse gas emissions, says Ocasio-Cortez, a main architect of the Green New Deal that helped shape major pieces of legislation. — AFP/Marlowe Hood
Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit Tuesday standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help as his country slips beneath rising oceans.
In the video, Simon Kofe tells delegates that "climate change and sea-level rise are deadly and existential risks for Tuvalu and low-lying atoll nations".
"We are sinking, but so is everyone else," he said.
"And no matter if we feel the effects today, like Tuvalu, or in a hundred years we will all still feel the dire effects of this global crisis."
The film begins with a close-up Kofe standing at a lectern, wearing a suit and tie, in front of a blue screen with Tuvalu and UN flags.
"We are demanding that global net-zero be secured by mid-century, that 1.5 degrees be kept within reach, that urgently needed climate finance be mobilised to address loss and damage," he pleaded. — AFP
Thousands of youth activists are preparing to descend on Glasgow on Friday to protest against what they say is a dangerous lack of action by leaders at the COP26 climate summit.
Demonstrations are expected across the Scottish city to highlight the disconnect between the glacial pace of emissions reductions and the climate emergency already swamping countries across the world.
Organizers of the Fridays for Future global strike movement said they expected large crowds at the planned three-hour protest during COP26 "Youth Day", which will be attended by high-profile campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate. — AFP
