'Maring' shows need to include climate action in policies, planning â€” Greenpeace

'Maring' shows need to include climate action in policies, planning — Greenpeace

This handout photo taken on October 11, 2021 and received on October 12 from Gonzaga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (GONZAGA-MDRRMO), shows rescuers evacuating residents from their homes near a swollen river due to heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province, north of Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Maring (Kompasu) demonstrated the need for the government to adopt and implement disaster risk reduction strategies centered on climate action, an environment group said Tuesday.

Maring, the 13th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, drenched swathes of Luzon, flooding villages and triggering landslides.

At least nine people were reportedly killed and 11 others were missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

"The onslaught of [Severe Tropical Storm] Maring, although expected, still resulted in loss of lives and livelihoods. This tells us there is an urgent need to ramp up disaster risk reduction strategies particularly in this era of climate crisis," said Virginia Benosa-Llorin, Greenpeace Philippines campaigner.

"These strategies must include upholding people’s right to a healthy environment as a way to mitigate disaster risks and enabling small communities to cope with climate impacts. A long-term coherent plan will also secure a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment for the current and future generations," she added.

Greenpeace stressed the strategies should mainstream climate action in all policies, plans, and projects, including in city planning, infrastructure projects, permits for large-scale industrial activities, and fisheries and agricultural policies.

The call comes ahead of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on Wednesday, and just days after the United Nations Human Rights Council recognized access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental human rights.

The 47-member council also approved a proposal to create a new special rapporteur on climate change.

The Philippines voted yes to both resolutions, which are seen as big boost in the fight against climate change ahead of the pivotal COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.