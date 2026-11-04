Immigration intercepts 2 Filipinos bound for conflict zones

One of the two Pinoys intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration after attempting to leave the country for alleged jobs in conflict zones.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has intercepted two Filipino men attempting to leave the country after uncovering suspicious online recruitment schemes that promised thousands of dollars in salaries and signing bonuses for jobs in armed conflict zones.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 4, the bureau said the separate interceptions occurred on October 24 and October 27.

The first passenger, an unemployed former protection agent and security guard, was intercepted on October 24.

During questioning, he revealed that he had been recruited through Facebook and subsequently contacted via WhatsApp. The recruiter allegedly promised him a $12,000 (P762,174) signing bonus upon arrival, alongside a monthly salary of $2,500 (P158,778.75), with all travel expenses covered.

Three days later, on October 27, immigration officers stopped a second Filipino man who initially claimed he was traveling to Hong Kong for a vacation sponsored by a friend.

Further inquiry showed that he had also responded to a Facebook job advertisement before communicating with the recruiter via WhatsApp, where he was offered an overseas position promising a $27,000 (P1,714,810.50) upfront payment and a $3,000 (P190,534.50) monthly salary without requiring any initial out-of-pocket expenses.

The bureau noted that both cases followed a pattern of unverified recruiters using lucrative financial promises to entice victims into travel arrangements to destinations affected by active armed conflicts.

On October 17, the bureau also stopped three Filipinos in Davao who attempted to leave the country for alleged military and border guard work in Eastern Europe.