Ombudsman probes Villars, PrimeWater execs over water district deals

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has opened a preliminary investigation into graft and administrative complaints against members of the Villar family, PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. executives and 32 local water district officials over alleged water service anomalies.

At a press briefing Friday, September 18, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the complaints involve allegedly "grossly disadvantageous" joint venture agreements between PrimeWater and several local water districts.

He also cited PrimeWater's total unpaid obligation of P65,650,708.07 for the use of materials and supplies belonging to the Quezon Metropolitan Water District, San Pedro Water District and Trece Martires City Water District.

Respondents include Sens. Mark and Camille Villar, their brother Manuel Paolo Villar and their parents, former lawmakers Manny and Cynthia Villar, whom the Ombudsman identified as beneficial owners of PrimeWater during the period under investigation.

The Ombudsman also included PrimeWater president Fe Reblancos and vice president Romeo Sabater in the complaints.

The complaints also involve the general managers of three local water districts: Enrico Pasumbal of Quezon Metropolitan Water District, Guillermo Pili of San Pedro Water District and Juliet Ocampo of Trece Martires City Water District.

Other respondents include:

Five members of the joint venture selection committee of the Quezon Metropolitan Water District

Five members of the Quezon Metropolitan Water District Board of Directors

Six members of the joint venture selection committee of the San Pedro Water District

Two members of the San Pedro Water District Board of Directors

Five members of the joint venture selection committee of the Trece Martires City Water District

Six members of the Trece Martires City Water District Board of Directors

The Ombudsman is looking into potential violations of Sections 3(e) and 3(g) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

"Ito 'yung nakukuha nating mga complaints galing sa ating mga kababayan na hindi malinis at may interupsyon sa tubig na nakukuha nila," Clavano said.

(These are the complaints we receive from the public about unclean water and interrupted water service.)

The Ombudsman said the case stemmed from a report it received from the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel, which showed that 75 local water districts entered into joint venture agreements with PrimeWater from 2015 to 2022.

"This is the initial list and there are still more water districts under investigation, and expectantly, more cases in the pipelines," Clavano said.

In a statement, the Villar family said they only learned about the Ombudsman’s complaints through media reports and are yet to receive copies.

“We respect the legal process and will respond to the complaints at the appropriate time and in the proper forum. We are confident that, once given the opportunity to examine the allegations and the evidence supporting them, we will be able to fully and properly defend our rights and address the matters raised against us,” they said.