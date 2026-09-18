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At least 2 dead from school shooting in South Cotabato

Cristina Chi, John Unson - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 2:40pm
At least 2 dead from school shooting in South Cotabato
Police forensic experts sift through the scene of the deadly gun rampage on Sept. 18, 2026, inside a school campus in Banga, South Cotabato.
Philstar.com / John Unson

Content warning: School shooting

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:58 p.m.) — At least one person has died and four have been injured from the reported shooting at Banga National High School in Banga, South Cotabato.

This was confirmed by Governor Reynald Tamayo in a video statement posted around 2 p.m.

The Department of Education earlier confirmed the on-campus attack and said it was "deeply concerned" by the "reported shooting incident" at Banga National High School.

The department said it is currently coordinating with its Schools Division Office and Regional Office, local authorities, and law enforcement "to verify the circumstances and provide necessary assistance."

"Our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of our learners, teachers, and school personnel," DepEd said.

DepEd said it is ready to give psychological first aid and mental health and psychosocial support to those affected. 

It urged the public to stay calm and stop sharing unverified information while authorities investigate.

In a separate statement, DepEd's Region XII office urged the public to immediately cease the distribution of videos of the "incident in Banga" to "respect the victims and their families." It said that sharing the material would cause trauma and violate the privacy of victims.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Red Cross said preliminary reports, which are subject to verification, indicated that six injured individuals were transported to Dantom Doctors Hospital and South Cotabato Provincial Hospital. It also reported one fatality and said the suspected shooter was reportedly among the injured and was a student.

The public school sits in Barangay Benitez, Banga, and offers both junior and senior high school.

The report comes less than three months after two students opened fire at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on June 22, killing at least three schoolmates and wounding about 20 others.

On August 18, a shooting broke out at the junior high school building of Ateneo de Zamboanga University. A student armed with two pistols shot dead a schoolmate.

--

The Learners TeleSafe Contact Center Helpline may be reached through #33733 (#DEPED), 0945-175-9777, email [email protected] and Viber.

DEPED

EDUCATION

SCHOOLS
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