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Alas spikers on verge of Asiad ouster after lopsided loss to China

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 16, 2026 | 3:29pm
Alas spikers on verge of Asiad ouster after lopsided loss to China
Asian Volleyball Confederation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara pays the Alas Women ahead of their match against China at the Park Arena Komaki in Nagoya on Tuesday. They are (from left, front row) assistant coach Juvie Mangaring, Marionne Alba, Justine Jazareno, head coach Takayuki Minowa, Jia De Guzman, Eya Laure, Shaina Nitura, Bella Belen, assistant coach Karlo Santos and physical therapist Krish Torres and (from left, back) Amie Provido, Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, Alyssa Solomon, Nina Ytang and Dell Palomata.
POC Media Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas found China’s Great Wall hard to scale and received a 25-18, 25-22, 25-8 beating that sent the former to the brink of elimination in the Asian Games women’s volleyball tourney at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium.

The Filipinas showed some fight in the first two sets but got buried by the Chinese’s attacking avalanche that sent the latter on top of Pool B and close to claiming one of the two spots to the quarterfinals.

But the Nationals have not given up yet knowing they still have one chance to gatecrash into the knockout quarters.

And that would only be possible if they could pull the rug from under the taller, bigger Kazakhs when they face off at 12 noon today.

China was a team on a mission after being denied by Thailand another Asian Championship gold medal and outright qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Chinese just utterly vented their ire on the poor, helpless Filipinos, who were hoping and praying for a miracle in a duel where they entered as complete underdogs.

It wasn’t answered.

ALAS PILIPINAS

ALAS WOMEN

ASIAN GAMES
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