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WATCH: China Coast Guard vessel rams BFAR ship off Palawan

Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 4:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — A China Coast Guard vessel rammed a BFAR ship while it was on a mission to deliver fuel to Filipino fishermen off Palawan.

The Philippine Coast Guard said CCG-21585 rammed the BRP Datu Magat Salamat at around 11:13 a.m. on Friday, September 18.

Before the collision, the Chinese vessel passed behind the BFAR ship at a distance of about 10 meters.

Watch the video of China’s latest harassment of a Philippine vessel.

CHINA COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
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