WATCH: China Coast Guard vessel rams BFAR ship off Palawan
September 18, 2026 | 4:27pm
MANILA, Philippines — A China Coast Guard vessel rammed a BFAR ship while it was on a mission to deliver fuel to Filipino fishermen off Palawan.
The Philippine Coast Guard said CCG-21585 rammed the BRP Datu Magat Salamat at around 11:13 a.m. on Friday, September 18.
Before the collision, the Chinese vessel passed behind the BFAR ship at a distance of about 10 meters.
Watch the video of China’s latest harassment of a Philippine vessel.
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September 18, 2026 - 12:00am