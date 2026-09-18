WATCH: China Coast Guard vessel rams BFAR ship off Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — A China Coast Guard vessel rammed a BFAR ship while it was on a mission to deliver fuel to Filipino fishermen off Palawan.

The Philippine Coast Guard said CCG-21585 rammed the BRP Datu Magat Salamat at around 11:13 a.m. on Friday, September 18.

Before the collision, the Chinese vessel passed behind the BFAR ship at a distance of about 10 meters.

Watch the video of China’s latest harassment of a Philippine vessel.