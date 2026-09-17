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WATCH: Castro calls VP Sara succession claim ‘absolutely delusional’

Philstar.com
September 17, 2026 | 6:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday, September 17, shrugged off the statement that Vice President Sara Duterte is ready to assume the presidency should President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. resign.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro called the statement “absolutely delusional” when asked whether the Palace was taking the claim seriously.

The remark came after Duterte’s lawyer said the vice president was prepared to take over the presidency if Marcos steps down.

“Kahapon ko pa po sinabi, it is absolutely delusional,” Castro said.

CLAIRE CASTRO

SARA DUTERTE
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