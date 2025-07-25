Philippines calls for calm in Thailand-Cambodia border fight

A Cambodian soldier stands on a truck carrying a Russian-made BM-21 rocket launcher travelling along a street in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has urged Thailand and Cambodia to de-escalate their renewed conflict after a deadly exchange of fire along their disputed border on Thursday, July 24 — the worst violence between the Southeast Asian neighbors in over a decade.

"We are hopeful our two fellow ASEAN member states will resolve this issue in accordance with international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Thursday night.

The Philippines said it was monitoring the situation and is "ready to extend all possible assistance to Filipinos living in these two countries if necessary." No Filipino nationals have been reported affected by the conflict.

"The Philippines does not take any position on this dispute but underscores the importance of maintaining open lines of communication and ensuring the de-escalation of the situation," the DFA added.

Fighting broke out on Thursday morning near an ancient temple on the disputed border between the two countries.

Thai fighter jets dropped bombs on Cambodian military targets, while Cambodian forces fired rockets into Thai territory. Most of the dead were civilians, including six who were killed when a rocket hit a petrol station.

The violence has quickly spread along the border, forcing an estimated 40,000 people to flee their homes.

Both militaries accused each other of firing first in the escalation that marked the first use of fighter jets in the decades-long border dispute.

Thailand has since closed all land border crossings with Cambodia and urged Thai nationals to leave the country. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to "stop Thailand's aggression."

Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, who chairs ASEAN this year, has since called for an immediate ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia and offered to assist in peace talks.