^

Headlines

Time to tax online gambling, says econ chief

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 1:38pm
Time to tax online gambling, says econ chief
An undated photo of a screen showing online gambling.
Vallery Hache / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ chief economist, Arsenio Balisacan, has described online gambling as a social issue, saying that it must be taxed properly.

Online gambling has proliferated in the country, with flashy advertisements on billboards and widespread use of electronic wallets linked to betting platforms.

“The reality is that it’s there, but you need to tax it. I think, at the very least, you can tax,” Balisacan said in an ambush interview in Pasig City.

Balisacan likened online gambling to cigarettes and alcohol, saying the government must regulate it.

However, taxing online gambling comes with its own set of challenges.

“You don’t catch them because it’s online, right?” he said, pointing out the difficulty in enforcement.

According to Balisacan, the infrastructure to tax online gambling must first be built and a law would be needed to do that.

Before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. banned Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), there was already a law that imposed taxes on them.

Apart from the lack of tax enforcement infrastructure, Balisacan said that online gambling is also rapidly evolving due to technology.

Ironically, he said, the platforms’ linkage to electronic wallets could help the government implement taxation policies.

When asked whether the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) supports a total ban, Balisacan said the agency has yet to take an official position.

Local online gambling games have proliferated since the POGO ban, a development that Balisacan called "concerning."

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has opposed a total ban, saying that if properly regulated and taxed, online gambling could contribute to government revenues.

However, lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives are pushing for either stricter regulation or a total ban.

Some House members are also calling for a probe into the sudden proliferation of online gaming.

ARSENIO BALISACAN

ONLINE GAMBLING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and four other investors are behind Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc., according to documents...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM chief: Ayuda fine, but where&rsquo;s the money?

DBM chief: Ayuda fine, but where’s the money?

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
State aid or ayuda is OK, but where’s the fund for it?
Headlines
fbtw
PCSO chairman denies fixing cases for Atong

PCSO chairman denies fixing cases for Atong

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
The chairman of the board of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Felix Reyes, decried recent statements of Julie Patidongan,...
Headlines
fbtw
House insists on Duterte impeachment trial despite public division

House insists on Duterte impeachment trial despite public division

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Whether or not most Filipinos agree with Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, House prosecutors said the trial...
Headlines
fbtw
'Telltale signs' of AI videos are becoming undetectable &mdash; and more dangerous

'Telltale signs' of AI videos are becoming undetectable — and more dangerous

By Isabelle Nicole Dulay | 5 days ago
AI-generated disinformation will soon outpace our ability to detect it. What happens when falsehoods look more convincing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBN-ZTE whistle-blower Jun Lozada freed

NBN-ZTE whistle-blower Jun Lozada freed

By EJ Macababbad | 15 hours ago
Rodolfo “Jun” Lozada Jr., the star witness who revealed irregularities in the botched nationwide broadband project...
Headlines
fbtw
7-member Duterte bloc backs Escudero for SP

7-member Duterte bloc backs Escudero for SP

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Senators within the Duterte bloc are backing Senate President Francis Escudero’s bid to retain the chamber’s top...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA unlikely to develop into tropical cyclone

LPA unlikely to develop into tropical cyclone

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
 The low-pressure area  being monitored northeast of Batanes is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone and...
Headlines
fbtw

Hontiveros sues ex-Senate witness, vloggers for cyberlibel

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has filed cyberlibel complaints before the Department of Justice against a former Senate witness, a lawyer and five social media personalities allegedly behind the creation and dissemination...
Headlines
fbtw
10-day BSKE registration set in August

10-day BSKE registration set in August

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
In the absence of a law postponing December’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with