Time to tax online gambling, says econ chief

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ chief economist, Arsenio Balisacan, has described online gambling as a social issue, saying that it must be taxed properly.

Online gambling has proliferated in the country, with flashy advertisements on billboards and widespread use of electronic wallets linked to betting platforms.

“The reality is that it’s there, but you need to tax it. I think, at the very least, you can tax,” Balisacan said in an ambush interview in Pasig City.

Balisacan likened online gambling to cigarettes and alcohol, saying the government must regulate it.

However, taxing online gambling comes with its own set of challenges.

“You don’t catch them because it’s online, right?” he said, pointing out the difficulty in enforcement.

According to Balisacan, the infrastructure to tax online gambling must first be built and a law would be needed to do that.

Before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. banned Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), there was already a law that imposed taxes on them.

Apart from the lack of tax enforcement infrastructure, Balisacan said that online gambling is also rapidly evolving due to technology.

Ironically, he said, the platforms’ linkage to electronic wallets could help the government implement taxation policies.

When asked whether the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) supports a total ban, Balisacan said the agency has yet to take an official position.

Local online gambling games have proliferated since the POGO ban, a development that Balisacan called "concerning."

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has opposed a total ban, saying that if properly regulated and taxed, online gambling could contribute to government revenues.

However, lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives are pushing for either stricter regulation or a total ban.

Some House members are also calling for a probe into the sudden proliferation of online gaming.