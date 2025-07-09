^

Online gambling under fire as House lawmakers call for probe

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 6:46pm
Online gambling under fire as House lawmakers call for probe
Photo of an individual engaging in an online gambling site.
Canva photos

MANILA, Philippines — At least two House members have filed a resolution seeking a legislative inquiry into the harms and regulatory gaps surrounding online gambling, particularly involving illegal operators.

Concerned about the growing impact of online gambling, Rep. Nathaniel Oducado (1Tahanan Party-list) filed House Resolution 42 on Wednesday, July 9, to examine its toll on Filipinos — from financial losses to mental health struggles and criminal exposure.

A similar resolution was filed by Rep. Brian Poe (FPJ Panday Bayanihan), who noted the need to investigate illegal and unregulated offshore operators through House Resolution 40.

He warned that unregulated offshore gambling operators threaten government revenue and enable crimes such as money laundering, as seen in POGO cases. 

“The existence of unregistered, underground, or offshore online gambling operators deprives the State of legitimate revenues while fueling organized crime, money laundering, and social harms that far outweigh any perceived economic benefit,” Poe’s resolution read. 

3 in 5 young adults

Oducado referenced data from a 2023 Capstone-Intel survey showing high participation in online gambling among both young and middle-aged Filipinos. 

The survey found that 66% of Filipinos aged 18 to 24 engaged in online gambling. Meanwhile, a majority (57%) of middle-aged respondents aged 41 to 55 also reported participating in online gambling.

Of the 1,200 respondents, 64% said they would bet on online platforms, and nearly a third of them did so two to three times a week.

From online casinos to sports betting and bingo, respondents said they tried a variety of gambling platforms due to curiosity, a desire to win quick cash or simply to test their luck.

Nearly seven in 10 Filipinos said they spend less than P1,000 on betting online, while around 20% would wager as high as P3,000.

Oducado described the findings as alarming, noting that online gambling has reached lower-income households and even the unemployed. He cited a BusinessWorld report of a finance executive who lost P20 million in 2021 through loans because of online gambling.

“Lower-income groups are heavily affected, risking poverty perpetuation. It is also important to mention that online gambling poses serious social repercussions, including mental health decline, family conflict and attempted suicide,” he said in a statement.

Oducado stressed the urgency of a probe. “Users often resort to loans, credit cards, and digital wallets to fund gambling, contributing to worsening debt cycles, financial ruin and increasing family conflict,” the resolution read.   

Lack of oversight. He also pointed out that the government lacks a centralized regulatory body for digital gambling in the Philippines, grappling with a limited public health response.

“There is an urgent need to evaluate the role of financial institutions, electronic wallet, internet service providers, digital platforms, and other digital payment gateways in the spread and normalization of online gambling,” Poe’s resolution read. 

While the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) exercises regulatory oversight over licensed online gaming, Oducado said growing concerns over gambling addiction reveal the need for stricter regulations.

Involve other voices

Oducado said the probe should involve insights from industry stakeholders to guide discussions on whether tighter regulation or a total ban is needed.

Poe added that the investigation must also assess whether laws like the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act and the Cybercrime Prevention Act are sufficient to address online gambling issues.

Several bills in Congress have already been filed to restrict online gambling accessibility, especially through digital payment platforms that host and link gambling content. 

While some propose a complete ban, PAGCOR believes that a more effective approach would be tighter regulation and enhanced support for gambling addiction prevention and treatment.

RELATED: Bill eyes 10% online gambling tax to fund rehab, ban e-wallet links

20TH CONGRESS

DEBT

DIGITAL WALLETS

GAMBLING

LOANS

ONLINE GAMBLING
