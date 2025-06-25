Remulla opposes ICC release bid, says Duterte gets best care in Netherlands

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the 123rd Philippine Independence Day celebration themed "Kalayaan 2021: Diwa ng Kalayaan sa Pagkakaisa at Paghilom ng Bayan" at the Bulacan Capitol Grounds in Malolos City, Bulacan on June 12, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla gave his two cents on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s interim release request. For him, it’s not appropriate, practical or necessary.

“Well, we don’t think that it is an appropriate request. I think that the case should be heard as possible,” Remulla told ANC Headstart on Wednesday, June 25.

If the request is granted, he said it may only “do more harm than good.”

Duterte’s camp sought an “urgent” interim release on June 12 from the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber I. This is a request that, if granted, would allow Duterte to be “temporarily free” pending his trial on crimes against humanity charges.

The defense pointed to Duterte’s age and declining health in seeking interim release, saying he poses no risk of fleeing or committing further crimes.

They argued the prosecution had no objections to Duterte being sent to an unnamed ICC state party. But the prosecutor rejected their assertion, saying they agreed only to a specific country, not the one the defense proposed.

In their response to the interim release request, the prosecutor urged the ICC to deny the request, citing several reasons:

Duterte is likely to strongly resist arrest, having refused to recognize the court's jurisdiction and with his allies framing any potential arrest as “kidnapping.”

He continues to wield significant political influence, with access to associates and family members still in power. This raises concerns over potential witness interference.

Duterte has allegedly obstructed past investigations into his anti-drug campaign during his tenure as mayor and president.

Even before his arrest, he was actively leading political events and was able to travel to Hong Kong, where he delivered a one-hour speech.

RELATED: ICC prosecutor asks court to reject Duterte release plea

Remulla said there’s no point in being transferred to another country if medical reasons are their primary concern, since, to him, the Netherlands already has “the best medical care.”

“The way I look at it, the best medical care is already available in the Netherlands. And moving him might even cause a few more adjustments that would not be good for him,” he said.

“So let’s just wait for the case to be heard, and let’s just stay put where he is right now,” Remulla added.

For Remulla, this is the “best thing” that could happen to Duterte’s case. What matters most, he said, is that the families of drug war victims — who have long suffered from impunity and the lack of accountability — may finally see justice as evidence is brought forward.

“So let’s leave it as it is and put more meaning to where we want to put more meaning to, which is the healing of the cases,” Remulla said.

This way, he said, the families may finally be freed from fear.

Remulla was among the top government officials who authorized Duterte’s arrest and transfer to The Hague, Netherlands, working with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to serve the arrest warrant on March 11 via red diffusion.

Duterte’s confirmation of charges hearing is scheduled for September 23, at which the prosecution will present evidence in support of a trial, while the defense will argue for the dismissal of the charges.