Ex-POGO workers nabbed for presenting fake clearance

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 23, 2025 | 9:46am
Ex-POGO workers nabbed for presenting fake clearance
Two of the Chinese nationals intercepted by Immigration officers due to presenting fake clearances.
Bureau of Immigration

MANILA, Philippines — Two Chinese nationals were intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 for allegedly attempting to leave the country using fraudulent emigration exit clearances (ECCs)

In a statement on July 22, the Bureau of Immigration said that the two Chinese nationals were intercepted on July 20 as they attempted to board a Cathay Pacific flight bound for Hong Kong. 

The Chinese nationals previously worked for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) companies. 

The individuals were identified as Yu Ziming, 32, and Wu Liping, 30. They were flagged by members of the bureau’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section after presenting what were determined to be spurious ECCs. 

An ECC is a mandatory requirement for foreign nationals who have been employed in the Philippines and intend to leave the country permanently.

Following their interception, the two Chinese nationals were turned over to the bureau’s legal division for the filing of appropriate immigration charges. 

They have been transferred to the bureau’s warden facility, where they will remain pending the commencement of deportation proceedings.

On June 17, the bureau deported 100 former POGO workers who are linked to scam work. 

This deportation follows the bureau’s implementation of stricter protocols in March 2025, which included a ban on flights with layovers for deportees linked to POGO operations.

