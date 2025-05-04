^

Headlines

Passengers urged to arrive early at NAIA Terminal 1 after SUV crash

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 11:03am
Passengers urged to arrive early at NAIA Terminal 1 after SUV crash
This February 2021 photo shows the entrance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.
Patrick Roque via Wikimedia

MANILA, Philippines — Flagship carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Sunday, May 4, advised passengers to arrive early at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 to avoid potential delays following an accident.

Earlier, a black sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed through the outer railing and onto the walkway near the terminal entrance, potentially causing traffic congestion in the area.

“We highly encourage you to allot extra time to arrive early at the Manila airport today to avoid potential delays to your travel,” PAL said. 

"We expect heavy traffic at the driveway ramp to the departure area of NAIA Terminal 1 caused by a vehicular accident," it added.

NAIA Terminal 1 caters to international flights by PAL. 

Following the incident, NAIA confirmed that several individuals were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. However, as of writing, the exact number of those injured and the cause of the crash have yet to be determined.

NAIA

PAL

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP not campaigning to get Senate numbers in trial

VP not campaigning to get Senate numbers in trial

By Roel PareÃ±o | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte dismissed speculation that she is campaigning for her senatorial candidates to ensure a good number...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara on rumored ouster of Speaker: Too late

VP Sara on rumored ouster of Speaker: Too late

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
For Vice President Sara Duterte, replacing presidential cousin Martin Romualdez as Speaker would be too late a move for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defense lawyers challenge ICC jurisdiction

Duterte defense lawyers challenge ICC jurisdiction

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Lawyers of former president Rodrigo Duterte have challenged the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s jurisdiction and...
Headlines
fbtw
High-level Philippines delegation conducts talks with United States trade representatives

High-level Philippines delegation conducts talks with United States trade representatives

12 hours ago
Trade and economic officials from the Philippines met with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer last May 2 in...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos, Anwar discuss Asean economic, security issues

President Marcos, Anwar discuss Asean economic, security issues

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos received a call on Friday from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who engaged him in discussions about...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA to bring heavy rains in Visayas, Mindanao

LPA to bring heavy rains in Visayas, Mindanao

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
A low-pressure area (LPA) spotted west of Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte is forecast to bring widespread rains and thunderstorms...
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino to InfinitUs: Attend next Senate probe

Tolentino to InfinitUs: Attend next Senate probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Senate majority leader Francis Tolentino dared the Makati marketing firm InfinitUs Marketing Solutions to attend the next...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW to support quake-affected Myanmar OFWs

DMW to support quake-affected Myanmar OFWs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has deployed a team to Myanmar to give support to Filipinos seriously affected by...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd urged to provide alternative learning for comprehension

DepEd urged to provide alternative learning for comprehension

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to provide alternative learning to students with poor comprehension...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with