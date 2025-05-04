Passengers urged to arrive early at NAIA Terminal 1 after SUV crash

MANILA, Philippines — Flagship carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Sunday, May 4, advised passengers to arrive early at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 to avoid potential delays following an accident.

Earlier, a black sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed through the outer railing and onto the walkway near the terminal entrance, potentially causing traffic congestion in the area.

“We highly encourage you to allot extra time to arrive early at the Manila airport today to avoid potential delays to your travel,” PAL said.

"We expect heavy traffic at the driveway ramp to the departure area of NAIA Terminal 1 caused by a vehicular accident," it added.

NAIA Terminal 1 caters to international flights by PAL.

Following the incident, NAIA confirmed that several individuals were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. However, as of writing, the exact number of those injured and the cause of the crash have yet to be determined.