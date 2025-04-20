Philippine Coast Guard appoints new female spokesperson

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced on Sunday, April 20, the appointment of its first female spokesperson.

Captain Noemie Guirao-Cayabyab, will lead the PCG’s communications and will “represent the organization in national and global conversations, and amplify the organizational efforts towards a more diverse and empowered future.”

“With her professional endeavor and countless achievements rooted in excellence, Captain Cayabyab PCG bears a symbol of dedication, strength and impact — qualities that make her a natural fit for this trailblazing role,” the PCG’s statement on Sunday read.

The PCG said that Guirao-Cayabyab's appointment is an endeavor that highlights the PCG's strong dedication to promoting gender equality and enhancing the role of women within the organization.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan also welcomed the appointment of the Guirao-Cayabyab.

“The steady rise of women in leadership positions in the PCG is the culmination of decades of perseverance, shattering glass ceilings, and breaking barriers in the 21st century,” Gavan said in a statement.