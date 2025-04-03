Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario to chair 2027 Bar exams

Supreme Court Justices sitting En Banc during the oral arguments for the petition challenging the legality of the transfer of the excess funds of Philhealth on April 2, 2025 in Baguio City.

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario announced that he will chair the 2027 Bar Examinations.

During the oral arguments on the legality of the transfer of excess funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Rosario confirmed that he would lead the examination for law admissions in 2027.

“What Justice Amy did was indeed a tough act to follow. Kudos also to the other justices who have followed suit. Incidentally, Justice Amy, if I may reveal, is the chairperson of the 2025 bar exams; yours truly is 2027,” Rosario said during the oral arguments in Baguio City on Wednesday, April 2.

Before this, Rosario first commended Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier for her sharp and insightful questioning during the past three oral arguments, noting that it greatly facilitated their decision-making process.

Rosario then noted Lazaro-Javier’s role as the 2025 Bar chairperson, drawing a parallel between her rigorous questioning in the oral arguments and how challenging the bar exam questions she formulates might be.

“Now, if the manner of conducting the examinations of the parties in these oral arguments is any indication of how the Bar question would be formulated, nakita nyo naman pati bar topnotchers nahihirapan sumagot. Ang masasabi ko lang, good luck nalang sa ating mga Bar examinees. They will need it badly kasi kailan nilang mag rosaryo,” he said.

(Now, if the manner of conducting the examinations of the parties in these oral arguments is any indication of how the Bar question would be formulated, you saw how even Bar topnotchers were struggling to answer. All I can say is good luck to our Bar examinees. They will need it badly because they'll need to pray the rosary.)

The 2025 Bar chairperson is Lazaro-Javier. She chose the University of Santo Tomas as the national headquarters for the Bar.

On February 15, she revealed that Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan would be the Bar chairperson for the 2026 Bar Exams.

During the 2024 Bar Exams conducted in September last year, 3,962 out of 10,490 examinees passed, resulting in a passing rate of 37.84%.