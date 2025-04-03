^

Headlines

Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario to chair 2027 Bar exams

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 10:15am
Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario to chair 2027 Bar exams
Supreme Court Justices sitting En Banc during the oral arguments for the petition challenging the legality of the transfer of the excess funds of Philhealth on April 2, 2025 in Baguio City.
Supreme Court Office of the Spokesperson / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario announced that he will chair the 2027 Bar Examinations.

During the oral arguments on the legality of the transfer of excess funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Rosario confirmed that he would lead the examination for law admissions in 2027.

“What Justice Amy did was indeed a tough act to follow. Kudos also to the other justices who have followed suit. Incidentally, Justice Amy, if I may reveal, is the chairperson of the 2025 bar exams; yours truly is 2027,” Rosario said during the oral arguments in Baguio City on Wednesday, April 2. 

Before this, Rosario first commended Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier for her sharp and insightful questioning during the past three oral arguments, noting that it greatly facilitated their decision-making process.

Rosario then noted Lazaro-Javier’s role as the 2025 Bar chairperson, drawing a parallel between her rigorous questioning in the oral arguments and how challenging the bar exam questions she formulates might be. 

“Now, if the manner of conducting the examinations of the parties in these oral arguments is any indication of how the Bar question would be formulated, nakita nyo naman pati bar topnotchers nahihirapan sumagot. Ang masasabi ko lang, good luck nalang sa ating mga Bar examinees. They will need it badly kasi kailan nilang mag rosaryo,” he said. 

(Now, if the manner of conducting the examinations of the parties in these oral arguments is any indication of how the Bar question would be formulated, you saw how even Bar topnotchers were struggling to answer. All I can say is good luck to our Bar examinees. They will need it badly because they'll need to pray the rosary.)

The 2025 Bar chairperson is Lazaro-Javier. She chose the University of Santo Tomas as the national headquarters for the Bar. 

On February 15, she revealed that Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan would be the Bar chairperson for the 2026 Bar Exams.

During the 2024 Bar Exams conducted in September last year, 3,962 out of 10,490  examinees passed, resulting in a passing rate of 37.84%.

BAR EXAM

BAR EXAMINATIONS

PHILHEALTH

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More cases may be presented vs Duterte &ndash; ICC lawyer

More cases may be presented vs Duterte – ICC lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court may present additional evidence against former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara thanks Marcos Jr. for renewed relationship with Duterte

Sara thanks Marcos Jr. for renewed relationship with Duterte

By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
While the arrest of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, may have caused her much pain and anguish, it has also brought...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Imee probe to proceed without Marcos Jr. Cabinet&rsquo;

‘Imee probe to proceed without Marcos Jr. Cabinet’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
 With or without the attendance of Cabinet members, Sen. Imee Marcos is determined to proceed today with her second public...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque still hopes to be part of Duterte&rsquo;s defense team Bella

Roque still hopes to be part of Duterte’s defense team Bella

11 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque is still trying to get an audience with detained former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
US approves $5.58 billion fighter jet sale to Philippines

US approves $5.58 billion fighter jet sale to Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The US State Department has allowed the possible sale of 20 F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines for $5.58 billion to help...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3rd petition vs 2025 national budget reaches Supreme Court

3rd petition vs 2025 national budget reaches Supreme Court

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
A third petition challenging the legality of the 2025 budget reached the Supreme Court on Monday, March 31. 
Headlines
fbtw
April 3: Scattered rains, danger-level heat index

April 3: Scattered rains, danger-level heat index

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is set to experience varied weather conditions on Thursday, April 3, with isolated rains in some areas and...
Headlines
fbtw
15 Philippines tycoons in Forbes list; Villar still richest

15 Philippines tycoons in Forbes list; Villar still richest

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
 Real estate and retail tycoon Manuel Villar kept his crown as the country’s richest, leading 15 tycoons from the...
Headlines
fbtw

PSA: Producer prices rise faster in February

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
 Factory gate prices picked up at a slightly faster pace in February from the previous month due to price increases in coke and refined petroleum products, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with