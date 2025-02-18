UST to be 2025 Bar Exams' national headquarters, says Bar chair

Main Building of the University of Santo Tomas.

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Sampaloc, Manila will serve as the national headquarters for the 2025 Bar Examinations.

This was announced by Bar Exams Chairperson, Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, during a speech at the UST Law Review event on February 15.

Aside from being the national headquarters for the Bar Exams, it will also be one of the testing centers across the country.

During the 2023 and 2024 Bar Exams, San Beda College-Alabang served as the national headquarters.

The 2025 Bar Exams will be conducted for three days: September 7, September 10 and September 14.

It will cover the following subjects: Political and Public International Law; Commercial and Taxation Laws; Civil Law; Labor Law and Social Legislations; Criminal Law; Remedial Law; Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises.

The deadline for the application for the 2025 Bar Exams will be on March 17, 3 p.m., according to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Lazaro-Javier also revealed that Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan will be the Bar chairperson for the 2026 Bar Exams.

During the 2024 Bar Exams conducted in September last year, 3,962 out of 10,490 examinees passed, resulting in a passing rate of 37.84%.