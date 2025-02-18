^

Headlines

UST to be 2025 Bar Exams' national headquarters, says Bar chair

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 11:52am
UST to be 2025 Bar Exams' national headquarters, says Bar chair
Main Building of the University of Santo Tomas.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Sampaloc, Manila will serve as the national headquarters for the 2025 Bar Examinations.

This was announced by Bar Exams Chairperson, Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, during a speech at the UST Law Review event on February 15.

Aside from being the national headquarters for the Bar Exams, it will also be one of the testing centers across the country.

During the 2023 and 2024 Bar Exams, San Beda College-Alabang served as the national headquarters. 

The 2025 Bar Exams will be conducted for three days: September 7, September 10 and September 14. 

It will cover the following subjects: Political and Public International Law; Commercial and Taxation Laws; Civil Law; Labor Law and Social Legislations; Criminal Law; Remedial Law; Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises.

The deadline for the application for the 2025 Bar Exams will be on March 17, 3 p.m., according to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Lazaro-Javier also revealed that Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan will be the Bar chairperson for the 2026 Bar Exams. 

During the 2024 Bar Exams conducted in September last year, 3,962 out of 10,490  examinees passed, resulting in a passing rate of 37.84%.

AMY LAZARO-JAVIER

BAR EXAMS

SUPREME COURT

UST
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The OCTA Research group yesterday denied social media posts claiming that it has conducted a February survey showing that...
Headlines
fbtw
SC may tackle petition on Sara impeach trial today

SC may tackle petition on Sara impeach trial today

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court may take up today in full session a petition seeking to compel the Senate to start immediately the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago dismissed former President Rodrigo Duterte's recent "threat" to kill...
Headlines
fbtw
House resumes fake news probe, warns absent vloggers

House resumes fake news probe, warns absent vloggers

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The tri-committee of the House of Representatives investigating the proliferation of fake news will resume its second hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
CIDG files sedition raps vs Rody; NBI says no case

CIDG files sedition raps vs Rody; NBI says no case

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Days after saying at a campaign rally that 15 incumbent senators may be killed, former president Rodrigo Duterte is facing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

No complacency on media security, says task force

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos’ media security task force yesterday vowed to shun complacency and to continue addressing all forms of threats against journalists, following a global report stating that no Filipino journalist...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd investigates &lsquo;ghost students&rsquo; in voucher program

DepEd investigates ‘ghost students’ in voucher program

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Department of Education has commenced an investigation into the issue of “ghost students” under the senior...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec can&rsquo;t stop negative campaigning

Comelec can’t stop negative campaigning

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections can’t stop negative campaigning because it is allowed by law, according to the chief of...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: Three China ships swarm West Philippine Sea

PCG: Three China ships swarm West Philippine Sea

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Three patrol ships of the China Coast Guard were spotted swarming the West Philippine Sea, Philippine Coast Guard Commodore...
Headlines
fbtw

Charges filed this week vs 3 Chinese ‘spies’

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Three suspected Chinese spies arrested on Feb. 14 in Laguna will face charges for violating immigration laws and operating a business without documentation, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Co...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with