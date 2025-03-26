Imee ditches brother Bongbongâ€™s admin slate, cites Duterteâ€™s ICC arrest

^

Imee ditches brother Bongbong’s admin slate, cites Duterte’s ICC arrest

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 3:27pm
President Rodrigo Duterte talks to Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos on the sidelines of a wedding ceremony at San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila on Sept. 16, 2016.
King Rodriguez / PPD, file

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Imee Marcos announced her departure from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration slate on Wednesday, March 26.

In dropping out from the administration's alliance, the incumbent senator alleged a concerted effort to conceal the truth about former president Rodrigo Duterte's arrest.

This announcement follows Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin's invocation of executive privilege over certain operational details of Duterte's arrest in a letter to the Senate.

“Clearly there were actions taken by the administration which run counter to my ideals and principles," Imee said.

"Thus, I cannot stand on the same campaign platform as the rest of the Alyansa. As I have stated from the outset of the election period, I will continue to maintain my independence,” she said.

Imee also accused her brother's cabinet officials of concealing "essential facts." She even suggested that Duterte's arrest may have violated the country's sovereignty.

“Over and above political advantage, the sovereignty of the country and the interest of true justice for every Filipino must remain paramount,” Imee said.

Multiple lawyers and judges, however, have already maintained that Duterte’s arrest was lawful. Senate President Francis Escudero, for one, affirmed that the Philippines did not compromise its sovereignty, as Filipinos filed the case and carried out the arrest before turning Duterte over to the ICC.

Divergence. Imee's support for the Dutertes, despite Vice President Sara Duterte's open death threat against her brother, has positioned her as the black sheep of the Marcos family.

Her recent criticisms of the government and support for Duterte have raised questions about her participation in her brother's campaign for her re-election bid.

The latest Social Weather Stations survey, released shortly before Imee's announcement, showed her dropping below the Magic 12 in senatorial rankings.

