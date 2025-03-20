International humanitarian law the basis for Duterteâ€™s arrest â€” DOJ

^

International humanitarian law the basis for Duterte’s arrest — DOJ

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 11:46am
Former president Rodrigo Duterte, accompanied by former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, waits in a chartered jet for the flight to The Hague last night.

MANILA, Philippines — It was international humanitarian law that compelled the Philippine government to surrender the former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday, March 20. 

At the highly anticipated Senate inquiry into Duterte’s ICC arrest, key members of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet were in attendance, including Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and other top officials.

Marcos’ appointees found themselves on the defensive against Duterte's allies in the Senate. 

The hearing, led by Marcos' sister and Duterte ally Sen. Imee Marcos, began with spliced videos of Duterte’s arrest. She also presented edited clips of her brother stating that the Philippines would not assist the ICC.

Remulla reiterated the government’s position that the Philippines did not cooperate with the ICC, maintaining that assistance was provided only through Interpol.

“As non-member of the ICC, and as a state, the ICC has no jurisdiction over us as a country, but over the individuals who may have committed crimes against international humanitarian law, that is a universal value being held by the whole world today, that people cannot cross borders, and hide behind boundaries so that they can hide behind the law,” Remulla said. 

“We surrendered an individual to the ICC. We did not surrender as a country,” he added.

Imee then questioned what Duterte’s arrest could mean for treaties ratified by the Senate, asking why the ICC could exercise jurisdiction over Filipinos when the Philippines is no longer a member.  

Remulla insisted that the government never communicated with the ICC and maintained an arm's-length stance from the court.

When asked about Marcos’ previous statements rejecting ICC jurisdiction, Remulla acknowledged a shift in stance.

"Our minds can change," Remulla replied. 

However, Remulla clarified that he could not speak for the president.

The Marcos administration handed Duterte over to the ICC on March 11. He was arrested upon arrival from Hong Kong at Metro Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport and was flown to The Hague the same day.

Duterte’s controversial war on drugs resulted in at least 6,000 deaths, according to official police records, though human rights groups estimate the number to be as high as 30,000.

