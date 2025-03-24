'Team Amoy Asim': VP Sara Duterte pressed to explain new names, fake receipts

Vice President Sara Duterte faces the media at the headquarters of the Office of the Vice President, hours after holding a thanksgiving lunch with them, Dec. 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday urged Vice President Sara Duterte to explain the latest set of names on allegedly fake receipts from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) during her terms.

Among the questionable names listed were a series of odor-themed aliases, collectively referred to as “Team Amoy Asim.”

Over the weekend, House Deputy Majority Leader Paolo Ortega disclosed a new set of anomalous names purportedly linked to Duterte’s P612.5 million worth of confidential funds. The finding is part of an ongoing review of evidence by prosecutors from the House of Representatives who are preparing for Duterte’s impeachment trial at the Senate.

Asked for comment, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Duterte must respond to the allegations.

“We believe that VP Sara has the obligation to tell something about this, to tell something about these discoveries,” Castro said.

Castro pointed to other findings and irregularities involving fake receipts issued by Duterte’s office that have been uncovered.

Among the names Ortega bared were “Amoy Liu,” “Fernan Amuy,” and “Joug De Asim.” These supposed aliases were flagged in a Commission on Audit report based on documents submitted by the OVP and DepEd. Ortega noted that these names do not appear in records maintained by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“Una, may chichirya, may cellphone, at may prutas. Sumunod ang ‘Dodong Gang.’ Ngayon naman, nandito na ang ‘Team Amoy Asim.’ Kung sa listahan pa lang ay maasim na ang dating ng pekeng mga pangalan, paano pa kaya sa mga transaksyon mismo? (First, there were snacks, cellphones, and fruits. Then came the ‘Dodong Gang.’ Now, we have ‘Team Amoy Asim.’ If these lists of names already seem sour, what more can be said about the actual transactions?)” Ortega said on Sunday.

What went before. The vice president was impeached by the House over alleged anomalies in her confidential funds. The Senate is now preparing for her trial, where she faces either acquittal or conviction.

Duterte is currently in The Hague accompanying her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte. The elder Duterte has been arrested and detained by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity related to his administration's controversial war on drugs.