Pope Francis names Filipino archbishop as Vaticanâ€™s envoy to EU

Pope Francis names Filipino archbishop as Vatican’s envoy to EU

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 9:01am
Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the new apostolic nuncio to the European Union.
Diocese of Surigao via CBCP News

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has appointed a Boholano bishop and seasoned Vatican diplomat as the apostolic nuncio to the European Union (EU).

Archbishop Bernardito Auza, formerly the apostolic nuncio to Spain and Andorra, was named the Holy See’s top diplomat to the EU on March 23 (Manila time), according to a statement from the Vatican Press Office.

“The Holy Father has appointed Archbishop Bernardito C. Auza, titular of Suacia, until now apostolic nuncio in Spain and Andorra, as apostolic nuncio in the European Union,” the statement read. 

An apostolic nuncio, or papal nuncio, serves as the Vatican's official ambassador, representing the Holy See in diplomatic relations with a country or international organization.

In the Philippines, the current apostolic nuncio is Archbishop Charles Brown, who also serves as the dean of the diplomatic corps.

Other positions held by Auza

 

Before his new appointment, Auza served as the apostolic nuncio to Spain and Andorra, a position he held since October 2019 following his appointment by Pope Francis.

In 2014, Francis also named him the permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations.

Auza previously served as the Vatican’s ambassador to Haiti, a post he assumed in 2008 under Pope Benedict XVI, who also granted him the honorary title of Archbishop of Suacia.

