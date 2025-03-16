^

Headlines

ICC may soon allow drug war victims to speak in chamber

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 16, 2025 | 1:01pm
ICC may soon allow drug war victims to speak in chamber
Former president Rodrigo Duterte attends first ICC hearing via videolink.
Philippine Star / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The victims of the war on drugs during former President Rodrigo Duterte's presidency may soon be allowed to speak at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

During the ICC pre-trial chamber's initial hearing to confirm the identity of the former president, Iulia Motoc, one of the chamber’s judges, said that victims may soon be allowed to express their views in the proceedings.

“The Chamber will also issue a decision on the participation of the victims who, according to the Statute of the Court and to the extent permitted by the Chamber, are authorized to present their views and concerns at this stage of the proceedings,” Motoc said in French. 

According to the ICC, Duterte is accused of the murder of at least 19 people by the Davao Death Squad between 2011 and 2016, who were allegedly drug pushers or thieves. 

Additionally, he is accused of responsibility for the murder of at least 24 people by or under the supervision of Philippine law enforcement between 2016 and 2019, who were also allegedly criminals, drug pushers, thieves, or drug users.

During his presidency, Duterte launched the drug war, which, according to official Philippine government records, resulted in around 6,000 deaths. However, human rights groups estimate the actual death toll could be as high as 30,000, with most victims being small-time drug users and pushers.

On Friday, March 14, the ICC formally charged Duterte with crimes against humanity, specifically citing his alleged involvement in at least 43 killings, including those attributed to the Davao Death Squad and police actions during his presidency. 

The killings were reportedly committed in the Philippines between Nov. 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019, according to the tribunal.

Duterte was arrested by authorities on March 11 upon his arrival from Hong Kong, following an ICC arrest warrant, and was later flown to The Hague in the Netherlands, home of the ICC.

A hearing has been scheduled for September 23 to confirm the charges, where Duterte will have the opportunity to present his defense against the prosecution's claims.

.

DUTERTE

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
