ICC bares charges vs Duterte: Murder of at least 43 people in Davao and nationwide drug war

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court formally presented charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, March 14, during his initial appearance hearing, specifically accusing him of murder as crimes against humanity for 43 drug-related killings during his time as Davao City mayor and as president of the Philippines.

In his first court appearance, conducted via video link, the former president was informed that he stands accused as "an indirect co-perpetrator" in the killing of 19 alleged "drug pushers or thieves" by the Davao Death Squad between 2011-2016, and 24 more alleged criminals killed by Philippine law enforcement between 2016-2019.

During the proceeding, the presiding judge of ICC's Pre-trial Chamber 1 informed Duterte that they found "reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Duterte is criminally responsible" for the systematic targeting and killing of individuals as part of his anti-drug campaigns.

"You have just heard the reading of the charges, which are in accordance with the content of the arrest warrant you received," Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc told Duterte. "This means that you have been informed of the crimes of which you are accused."

The court rejected claims from Duterte's counsel, Salvador Medialdea, that Duterte had been improperly transferred to The Hague or that he was physically unable to understand proceedings. Judges noted that medical professionals had found Duterte "fully mentally aware and fit" despite allowing accommodations for his physical condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.