^

Headlines

ICC bares charges vs Duterte: Murder of at least 43 people in Davao and nationwide drug war

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 10:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court formally presented charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, March 14, during his initial appearance hearing, specifically accusing him of murder as crimes against humanity for 43 drug-related killings during his time as Davao City mayor and as president of the Philippines.

In his first court appearance, conducted via video link, the former president was informed that he stands accused as "an indirect co-perpetrator" in the killing of 19 alleged "drug pushers or thieves" by the Davao Death Squad between 2011-2016, and 24 more alleged criminals killed by Philippine law enforcement between 2016-2019.

During the proceeding, the presiding judge of ICC's Pre-trial Chamber 1 informed Duterte that they found "reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Duterte is criminally responsible" for the systematic targeting and killing of individuals as part of his anti-drug campaigns.

"You have just heard the reading of the charges, which are in accordance with the content of the arrest warrant you received," Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc told Duterte. "This means that you have been informed of the crimes of which you are accused."

The court rejected claims from Duterte's counsel, Salvador Medialdea, that Duterte had been improperly transferred to The Hague or that he was physically unable to understand proceedings. Judges noted that medical professionals had found Duterte "fully mentally aware and fit" despite allowing accommodations for his physical condition.

 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Villars voice support for embattled Duterte

Villars voice support for embattled Duterte

By Bella Cariaso | 23 hours ago
The Villars have come out to voice their support and sympathies for former president Rodrigo Duterte, with Sen. Cynthia Villar...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC takes custody of Duterte

ICC takes custody of Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 23 hours ago
The International Criminal Court  has formally taken custody of former president Rodrigo Duterte as it prepared to schedule...
Headlines
fbtw

PNP eyes charges vs Honeylet, Medialdea

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is eyeing criminal complaints against Honeylet Avanceña, the common-law wife of former president Rodrigo Duterte, for supposedly hurting a policewoman during a standoff at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PNP cop denied Canadian residency due to drug war involvement

Ex-PNP cop denied Canadian residency due to drug war involvement

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
A former officer of the Philippine National Police (PNP) was denied permanent residence in Canada due to involvement in former...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG chief: OP paid for Duterte jet

DILG chief: OP paid for Duterte jet

By Bella Cariaso | 23 hours ago
The Office of the President  paid for the chartered plane used to bring former president Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Harry Roque seen at ICC ahead of Duterte&rsquo;s first appearance

Harry Roque seen at ICC ahead of Duterte’s first appearance

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was spotted at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands,...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW closes firm illegally recruiting Pinoy aircraft mechanics for US jobs

DMW closes firm illegally recruiting Pinoy aircraft mechanics for US jobs

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers shut down an unlicensed recruitment firm that had been illegally recruiting Filipino aircraft...
Headlines
fbtw
No favors for Bato, others if Interpol issues warrants &mdash; Palace

No favors for Bato, others if Interpol issues warrants — Palace

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The Palace on Friday said that there is no special treatment for Sen. Bato dela Rosa, as well as other drug war suspects,...
Headlines
fbtw
ERC orders Meralco to refund P19.95-B to consumers over 3 years

ERC orders Meralco to refund P19.95-B to consumers over 3 years

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Meralco must refund nearly P20 billion to customers over three years, starting with the next billing cycle. 
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with