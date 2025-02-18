Marcos' bets bat for anti-political dynasty law

MANILA, Philippines — Several of the administration’s senatorial bets are pushing for an anti-political dynasty law—despite being on the same slate as politicians with multiple family members in government.

Senatorial aspirant Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS) faces a disqualification case for being part of a political family. When asked about his stance on political dynasties, Tulfo said he would support a measure banning them.

“I will support it. Bakit naman hindi susuportahan?” Tulfo said in a press briefing of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday, February 18, in Pasay City.

(I will support it. Why will I not support it?)

Addressing the disqualification case filed against him, Tulfo said no law currently defines political dynasties.

Meanwhile, former senator Ping Lacson noted that he had previously filed an anti-political dynasty bill. Under his proposal, political families would be banned up to the second degree of consanguinity, covering parents, children, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

However, Lacson said the measure was not approved during his tenure as senator.

“Ako ay umaasa kapag ito ni-refile ko kung sakaling ako ay makabalik sa Senado ito masusuportahan ng 'di lang ng Upper House kundi ng Lower House para talagang matigil na ang usapan at magkaroon ng definition,” Lacson said.

(I hope to refile this if I get a chance to return to the Senate and that it will be supported not just by the Upper House but also by the Lower House, so that there is no room for discussion and there will be a clear definition.)

Several members of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s slate have multiple relatives in government.

The Tulfo clan alone could have three members in the Senate. If Erwin Tulfo and his brother, media personality Ben Tulfo, win seats in the Upper Chamber, they will join their sibling, Sen. Raffy Tulfo. The family also has two more members in the House of Representatives: ACT-CIS Rep. Jocelyn Pue-Tulfo and Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Tulfo.

Sen. Imee Marcos, the president’s sister, also has multiple relatives in the House of Representatives, as well as family members in their stronghold of Ilocos Norte.

Meanwhile, senatorial aspirant Makati Mayor Abby Binay—daughter of former Vice President Jejomar Binay—hopes to switch positions with her sister, outgoing Sen. Nancy Binay, who is running for Makati mayor.

In Las Piñas City, Rep. Camille Villar is seeking to replace her mother, outgoing Sen. Cynthia Villar. If she wins, she will join her brother, Sen. Mark Villar, in the Senate.

Reelectionist Sen. Pia Cayetano is also running to keep her seat alongside her brother, Sen. Alan Cayetano.

Reelectionist Sen. Bong Revilla’s wife, Rep. Lani Mercado, and their son, Rep. Jolo Revilla, currently serve in the House of Representatives.