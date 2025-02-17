^

Philippines, United States discuss foreign aid freeze impact

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United States discussed the value of the two countries’ development work, in the wake of the Trump administration’s order freezing US foreign aid.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said yesterday the foreign aid freeze, which is under a 90-day review, was discussed during a meeting between Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb. 14.

“Both Secretaries discussed the value of our development cooperation work. We also recognize, however, that the new US administration is still in the process of completing the review of the work of various development agencies,” DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said in a statement.

Manalo said on Wednesday the Philippines would seek clarification on US Agency for International Development (USAID) programs in the country that would be affected by the suspension of US foreign aid.

The DFA is optimistic that the development cooperation between the Philippines and the US will continue.

Manalo earlier said the Philippines values its development cooperation with the US, especially in critical areas like education, global health and disaster risk reduction .

The projects, he said, have positively impacted the lives of many Filipinos and their communities.

US President Donald Trump’s executive order paused new obligations and disbursements of foreign aid pending reviews “for programmatic efficiency and consistency” with US foreign policy, within 90 days of the order.

Based on Trump’s EO, US departments, agencies and entities “shall not provide foreign assistance funded by or through the Department and USAID without the Secretary of State’s authorization or the authorization of his designee.”

A federal judge earlier ordered the administration to temporarily lift a funding freeze that had shut down US humanitarian aid and development work around the world.

Judge Amir Ali issued the order Thursday in a lawsuit brought by companies that received US funding for their programs.

The judge, in issuing the order, said the Trump administration did not take into account the extraordinary harm that a sudden freezing of foreign aid could cause – including a catastrophic effect on humanitarian missions.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
