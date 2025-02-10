^

Headlines

Ilocos election chief tapped as new Comelec commissioner

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 5:07pm
Ilocos election chief tapped as new Comelec commissioner
The Commission on Elections announces Noli Rafol Pipo (in picture), its election director for the Ilocos region, as its new commissioner.
Commission on Elections / Released

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Noli Rafol Pipo — the Commission on Elections' regional director in the Ilocos region — as the poll body's new commissioner.

This completes the reconstitution of the seven-member commission ahead of the May elections after the retirement of two commissioners earlier this month. 

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia announced Pipo's appointment on Monday, February 10, hours after naming Ma. Norina Tangaro-Casingal as a new commissioner.

Both Pipo and Tangaro-Casingal are lawyers.

RELATED: Comelec legal chief named new poll commissioner

A Comelec official since 1993, Pipo started as an election officer in Bangued, Abra before rising through the ranks to become Ilocos regional director — a position he has held since 2006.

Pipo will serve in the Comelec's Second Division, replacing Commissioner Marlon Casquejo who retired on February 2. 

His term will expire in 2032, according to appointment papers signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Garcia said Pipo will take his oath on Wednesday.

The two recent appointments fulfill Garcia's earlier call for the president to tap "insiders" or career officials to fill the commission's vacancies, citing the urgency of having experienced commissioners in time for the 2025 national and local elections. 

2025 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bato apologizes after backlash for mocking Akbayan solon

Bato apologizes after backlash for mocking Akbayan solon

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Dela Rosa issued a statement following backlash from several personalities and health groups after mocking Cendaña,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara told: Stop diversionary tactics, address impeach raps

Sara told: Stop diversionary tactics, address impeach raps

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
It would be best for the camp of impeached Vice President Sara Duterte to “stop the diversionary tactics” they...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara assured of fair Senate trial

VP Sara assured of fair Senate trial

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte would receive fair treatment from the Senate once the impeachment trial begins most likely in...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker hits back at Bato following insult

Lawmaker hits back at Bato following insult

By Ed Macababbad | 1 day ago
A party-list representative threatened with a punch in the face by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa for criticizing Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
No railroading of process, says impeach prosecutor

No railroading of process, says impeach prosecutor

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
There was no railroading of the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte as the procedures followed by the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Feb. 11 fuel price rollback: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene see slight drop

Feb. 11 fuel price rollback: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene see slight drop

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Motorists can expect a fuel price rollback starting Tuesday, February 11, marking the third consecutive week of cuts for diesel...
Headlines
fbtw

DOST, DICT won’t ban DeepSeek, AI chatbot

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
Filipino technologists, researchers in emerging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and even ordinary tech-savvy internet users should be allowed to use and explore the DeepSeek R1 AI chatbot...
Headlines
fbtw
NFA to sell P33/kilo rice to LGUs this week

NFA to sell P33/kilo rice to LGUs this week

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The National Food Authority is expected to start releasing at least 700,000 bags of NFA rice to local government units this...
Headlines
fbtw

Loveless? Go on ‘furst’ date – PAWS

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
For people who have not found love, taking rescued pets on a date this Valentine’s Day could be the right place to start, according to the Philippine Animal Welfare Society.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with