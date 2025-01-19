Immigration arrests 32 illegal POGO workers

The scam hub raided by the combined efforts of the Bureau of Immigration and the National Bureau of Investigation in Parañaque City on Jan. 17, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has arrested 32 foreign nationals working in illicit Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) in Parañaque City.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 19, the bureau said the operation took place on the evening of January 17 in a building within the Aseana enclave in Parañaque.

Authorities apprehended 20 Chinese nationals, 11 Malaysians and one Cambodian who were allegedly involved in online gaming and scamming activities, including love scams.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The 32 arrested foreigners are currently in the custody of the NBI while undergoing deportation proceedings.

This operation is part of the bureau's crackdown on illegal POGOs following the government’s cancellation of all POGO licenses on December 15.

It also comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s announcement of a POGO ban during his third State of the Nation Address in July, citing alleged illegal activities that were the subject of congressional inquiries.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado commended the operation and said more deportations and arrests related to POGOs are expected.

“Let this be a warning to foreign nationals who blatantly continue illegal operations despite the ban of the President,” Viado said.

“We will not stop until all illegal aliens are arrested and deported,” he added.