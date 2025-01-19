^

Headlines

Immigration arrests 32 illegal POGO workers

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 19, 2025 | 4:47pm
Immigration arrests 32 illegal POGO workers
The scam hub raided by the combined efforts of the Bureau of Immigration and the National Bureau of Investigation in Parañaque City on Jan. 17, 2025.
Bureau of Immigration / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has arrested 32 foreign nationals working in illicit Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) in Parañaque City.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 19, the bureau said the operation took place on the evening of January 17 in a building within the Aseana enclave in Parañaque.

Authorities apprehended 20 Chinese nationals, 11 Malaysians and one Cambodian who were allegedly involved in online gaming and scamming activities, including love scams.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The 32 arrested foreigners are currently in the custody of the NBI while undergoing deportation proceedings.

This operation is part of the bureau's crackdown on illegal POGOs following the government’s cancellation of all POGO licenses on December 15.

It also comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s announcement of a POGO ban during his third State of the Nation Address in July, citing alleged illegal activities that were the subject of congressional inquiries.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado commended the operation and said more deportations and arrests related to POGOs are expected.

“Let this be a warning to foreign nationals who blatantly continue illegal operations despite the ban of the President,” Viado said. 

“We will not stop until all illegal aliens are arrested and deported,” he added.

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS

POGO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;VP impeach complaint not likely to prosper&rsquo;

‘VP impeach complaint not likely to prosper’

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte are likely not to prosper in the 19th Congress due to...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW: Prime suspect in Kuwait OFW slay has confessed

DMW: Prime suspect in Kuwait OFW slay has confessed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The prime suspect in the murder of 35-year-old overseas Filipino worker Dafnie Nacalaban in Kuwait has confessed to the crime,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Navy holds exercise near Bajo de Masinloc

Philippine Navy holds exercise near Bajo de Masinloc

1 day ago
The Philippine Navy said its warships held exercises Friday in the South China Sea as part of its efforts to assert its sovereign...
Headlines
fbtw
Tagle to faithful: Continue being &lsquo;child at heart&rsquo;

Tagle to faithful: Continue being ‘child at heart’

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Everyone should be a “child at heart,” humble and appreciative of all the blessings in life, whether big or small,...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec set to produce new ballot face templates

Comelec set to produce new ballot face templates

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is set to produce new ballot face templates this week as part of its compliance with the temporary...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House urged to recall OK of &lsquo;pregnancy&rsquo; bill

House urged to recall OK of ‘pregnancy’ bill

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
More than a year after its passage in the House of Representatives, a bill which aims to prevent adolescent pregnancies as...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW takes down 71,000 fake job listings on social media

DMW takes down 71,000 fake job listings on social media

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
To prevent the public from falling prey to illegal job posts, the Department of Migrant Workers has taken down and deactivated...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator backs Marcos budget plan

Senator backs Marcos budget plan

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Sen. Grace Poe supported President Marcos’ move to restore funding for slashed projects in the 2025 national budget,...
Headlines
fbtw

Cooperation needed as China won’t back down – experts

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
With no end in sight to China’s aggressive actions in regional waters which it supports with disinformation, neighboring nations and allies that follow the rule of law should respond by further strengthening...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with