Passenger caught with over P24M worth of cocaine at NAIA

This undated photo shows the immigration area at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — A 29-year-old Filipino woman was arrested Thursday evening, January 9, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after authorities discovered around 4.6 kilograms of cocaine hidden in her luggage.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, the traveler was intercepted by an interagency task force against drugs upon arrival from Sierra Leone on an Ethiopian Air flight.

Immigration officials flagged her for inspection after noticing suspicious travel patterns. A Customs X-ray inspector also detected suspicious contents during a routine baggage scan.

A subsequent search by customs officials revealed cocaine concealed within the lining of four handbags and one suitcase. The drugs have an estimated street value exceeding P24 million, according to a press release by the bureau.

The inspection was conducted by a joint task force including members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group, Airport Police Department, PNP Drug Enforcement Group, and National Bureau of Investigation.

The 29-year-old traveler faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. — Cristina Chi