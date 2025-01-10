^

Headlines

Passenger caught with over P24M worth of cocaine at NAIA

Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 5:11pm
Passenger caught with over P24M worth of cocaine at NAIA
This undated photo shows the immigration area at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Bureau of Immigration Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — A 29-year-old Filipino woman was arrested Thursday evening, January 9, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after authorities discovered around 4.6 kilograms of cocaine hidden in her luggage.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, the traveler was intercepted by an interagency task force against drugs upon arrival from Sierra Leone on an Ethiopian Air flight. 

Immigration officials flagged her for inspection after noticing suspicious travel patterns. A Customs X-ray inspector also detected suspicious contents during a routine baggage scan. 

A subsequent search by customs officials revealed cocaine concealed within the lining of four handbags and one suitcase. The drugs have an estimated street value exceeding P24 million, according to a press release by the bureau.

The inspection was conducted by a joint task force including members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group, Airport Police Department, PNP Drug Enforcement Group, and National Bureau of Investigation.

The 29-year-old traveler faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. — Cristina Chi

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

NAIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US aircraft carrier deployed to South China Sea

US aircraft carrier deployed to South China Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The USS Carl Vinson, a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is in the South China Sea for “routine...
Headlines
fbtw
Vic Sotto sues Darryl Yap for over P30M damages

Vic Sotto sues Darryl Yap for over P30M damages

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Actor Vic Sotto has filed a lawsuit seeking more than P30 million in damages against director Darryl Yap for alleged "malicious...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hopes Nazarene devotees gain &lsquo;deeper bond&rsquo; with God

Marcos hopes Nazarene devotees gain ‘deeper bond’ with God

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other high officials wished devotees of the Feast of the Black Nazarene a reflective occasion,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Filipinos are watching,' says solons as poll shows 41% support for VP Sara impeachment

'Filipinos are watching,' says solons as poll shows 41% support for VP Sara impeachment

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
With 41% of Filipinos backing impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, some House lawmakers said the survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara impeachment proceedings eyed next week

Sara impeachment proceedings eyed next week

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The secretary-general of the House of Representatives is expected to act on impeachment complaints filed against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;DQ for bets violating aid distribution rules&rsquo;

‘DQ for bets violating aid distribution rules’

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
By showing up or displaying campaign materials in areas where government aid is being distributed, candidates can get disqualified...
Headlines
fbtw
2.8 million families considered newly poor &ndash; SWS

2.8 million families considered newly poor – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
An estimated 2.8 million Filipino families are considered “newly poor” in the last quarter of 2024, the Social...
Headlines
fbtw
Trilateral phone call set among Marcos Jr., biden, Ishiba

Trilateral phone call set among Marcos Jr., biden, Ishiba

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos is scheduled to have a phone call with US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba months...
Headlines
fbtw
Devotees pray for good health, peace in Nazarene procession

Devotees pray for good health, peace in Nazarene procession

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Catholic pilgrims swarmed the streets of Manila in search of a miracle yesterday, straining to reach...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with