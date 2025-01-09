^

Headlines

Comelec tags 38 areas of 'grave concern' ahead of May elections

Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 2:49pm
This undated file photo shows a folder for a ballot at a Comelec precinct.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has placed 38 areas under the highest classification for "areas of concern" months before the national and local elections. 

Most of these areas under "red category" are in the Bangsamoro region. Comelec classifies them as zones of grave concern due to the presence of serious armed threats and a documented history of election violence.

The poll body uses a four-tier classification system for areas of concern: green for peaceful areas, yellow for areas with past election incidents, orange for areas with immediate armed threats, and red for areas with both armed threats and history of election incidents. 

Comelec announced the initial list of areas of concern on Thursday, January 9, after it was approved by the commission en banc as recommended by the poll body's gun ban and security concerns committee.

This is the full list of areas placed under the red category:

  • Jones, Isabela
  • Maconacon, Isabela
  • Baleno, Masbate
  • Masbeti City, Masbate
  • Calinog, Iloilo
  • Santa Margarita, Western Samar
  • Al Barka, Basilan
  • Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan
  • Butig, Lanao del Sur
  • Maguing, Lanao del Sur
  • Marawi City, Lanao del Sur
  • Tubaran, Lanao del Sur
  • Tugaya, Lanao del Sur
  • Bacolod Kalawi Bacolod Grande, Lanao del Sur
  • Balindong Watu, Lanao del Sur
  • Bayang, Lanao del Sur
  • Binidayan, Lanao del Sur
  • Buadiposo Buntong, Lanao del Sur
  • Marantao, Lanao del Sur
  • Marogong, Lanao del Sur
  • Pualas, Lanao del Sur
  • Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur
  • Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte
  • Datu Odin Sinsuat (Dinaig), Maguindanao del Norte 
  • Paglat, Maguindanao del Sur
  • Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur 
  • South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur 
  • Sultan Barongis Lambayong, Maguindanao del Sur
  • Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur 
  • Datu Piang (Dulawan), Maguindanao del Sur
  • Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur
  • Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur
  • Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur
  • Shariff Saydon Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur
  • Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur
  • Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur
  • Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur

A total of 177 areas were placed under the orange category, while 188 were tagged under yellow.

A nationwide gun ban takes effect January 12, which coincides with the start of the election period for the May national and local elections. — Cristina Chi 

2025 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

ELECTIONS

VIOLENCE
