Comelec tags 38 areas of 'grave concern' ahead of May elections

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has placed 38 areas under the highest classification for "areas of concern" months before the national and local elections.

Most of these areas under "red category" are in the Bangsamoro region. Comelec classifies them as zones of grave concern due to the presence of serious armed threats and a documented history of election violence.

The poll body uses a four-tier classification system for areas of concern: green for peaceful areas, yellow for areas with past election incidents, orange for areas with immediate armed threats, and red for areas with both armed threats and history of election incidents.

Comelec announced the initial list of areas of concern on Thursday, January 9, after it was approved by the commission en banc as recommended by the poll body's gun ban and security concerns committee.

This is the full list of areas placed under the red category:

Jones, Isabela

Maconacon, Isabela

Baleno, Masbate

Masbeti City, Masbate

Calinog, Iloilo

Santa Margarita, Western Samar

Al Barka, Basilan

Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan

Butig, Lanao del Sur

Maguing, Lanao del Sur

Marawi City, Lanao del Sur

Tubaran, Lanao del Sur

Tugaya, Lanao del Sur

Bacolod Kalawi Bacolod Grande, Lanao del Sur

Balindong Watu, Lanao del Sur

Bayang, Lanao del Sur

Binidayan, Lanao del Sur

Buadiposo Buntong, Lanao del Sur

Marantao, Lanao del Sur

Marogong, Lanao del Sur

Pualas, Lanao del Sur

Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur

Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte

Datu Odin Sinsuat (Dinaig), Maguindanao del Norte

Paglat, Maguindanao del Sur

Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur

South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur

Sultan Barongis Lambayong, Maguindanao del Sur

Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur

Datu Piang (Dulawan), Maguindanao del Sur

Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur

Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur

Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur

Shariff Saydon Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur

Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur

Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur

Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur

A total of 177 areas were placed under the orange category, while 188 were tagged under yellow.

A nationwide gun ban takes effect January 12, which coincides with the start of the election period for the May national and local elections. — Cristina Chi